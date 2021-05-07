   
EU grant makes Brussels Airport a leader in the European Green Deal
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 07 May, 2021
Latest News:
EU grant makes Brussels Airport a leader in...
Belgian researchers pave way for more effective treatment...
Belgium in Brief: A Storm Brewed...
Training helped reduce fear and stress for Brussels...
‘Unacceptable:’ Government criticised for management of reopening terraces...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 07 May 2021
    EU grant makes Brussels Airport a leader in the European Green Deal
    Belgian researchers pave way for more effective treatment of breast cancer
    Belgium in Brief: A Storm Brewed
    Training helped reduce fear and stress for Brussels cyclists
    ‘Unacceptable:’ Government criticised for management of reopening terraces
    Climate change: Urgent need for new EU Arctic policy based on scientific data
    Small online purchases outside the EU will cost more from 1 July
    Why your first terrace pintje might taste different
    Bomb from World War II found in Limburg, defused
    All rapid test centres for teachers in Flanders to be closed due to lack of interest
    ‘Not a car you can just restart’: Brussels bars will open step by step
    One in two people in Flanders should be vaccinated by Whit Monday, says Beke
    No new psychiatric evaluation of taxi-rapist, court rules
    ‘Doesn’t stop infection risk:’ No plastic screens between tables on terraces
    Belgium to start tracking femicide statistics
    Are Chinese agents operating at Liege Airport?
    No more cigarette sales at Tomorrowland but ‘alternatives’ from British American Tobacco
    Fewer than 750 coronavirus patients in intensive care
    The Recap: Midnight, Meal Cheques & Magritte
    Brussels curfew starts at 10 PM on Friday, expires at midnight
    View more
    Share article:

    EU grant makes Brussels Airport a leader in the European Green Deal

    Friday, 07 May 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    Credit: Brussels Airport

    The European Commission selected Brussels Airport’s Stargate project from a pool of 16 initiatives to be the recipient of €24.8 million towards becoming a sustainable airport.

    “With the funding we will be granted by the European Commission, we – together with other partners – are even better placed to take on a pioneering role in the industry,” said Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport.

    “Given the big climate challenges we have to meet, Stargate aims to achieve concrete results in the short and medium term that lead to deeply rooted change in the long term. The development, coordination and realisation of these projects rest entirely with Brussels Airport as project leader.”

    The idea is that sustainability actions successfully implemented at Brussels Airport will then be rolled out at 21 partner airports as part of the European Green Deal, making the Brussels Airport an example of a Green Airport.

    Related News

     

    One of the projects is to develop a 3D-model for airports that maps out the energy flows and operational processes, making it easier to determine where improvements and adjustments can be made.

    Another involves building a biofuel blending facility at Brussels Airport, with the goal of increasing the use of biofuels and decreasing reliance on fossil fuels.

    The airport also says it intends to improve mobility at and around the airport, with zero and low-emission means of transport and better bike access, the latter of which they’ve already begun.

    The grant agreement is expected to be formally signed in September of this year, at which point the project will officially start.

    The partners in the consortium are: Athens International Airport, Budapest Airport, Toulouse Blagnac Airport, Air Cargo Belgium, Brussels Airlines, TUI, DHL Aviation, Engie Laborelec, Skytanking, skeyes, To70, Lux Mobility, Universiteit Hasselt, Erasmus Centre for Urban, Port and Transport Economics, IES R&D, Sopra Steria, Provincie Vlaams-Brabant, Quatra, Vlaamse Instelling voor Technologisch Onderzoek (VITO), NMBS/SNCB and the Vlaams Instituut voor Logistiek.