EU grant makes Brussels Airport a leader in the European Green Deal

The European Commission selected Brussels Airport’s Stargate project from a pool of 16 initiatives to be the recipient of €24.8 million towards becoming a sustainable airport.

“With the funding we will be granted by the European Commission, we – together with other partners – are even better placed to take on a pioneering role in the industry,” said Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport.

“Given the big climate challenges we have to meet, Stargate aims to achieve concrete results in the short and medium term that lead to deeply rooted change in the long term. The development, coordination and realisation of these projects rest entirely with Brussels Airport as project leader.”

The idea is that sustainability actions successfully implemented at Brussels Airport will then be rolled out at 21 partner airports as part of the European Green Deal, making the Brussels Airport an example of a Green Airport.

Related News

One of the projects is to develop a 3D-model for airports that maps out the energy flows and operational processes, making it easier to determine where improvements and adjustments can be made.

Another involves building a biofuel blending facility at Brussels Airport, with the goal of increasing the use of biofuels and decreasing reliance on fossil fuels.

The airport also says it intends to improve mobility at and around the airport, with zero and low-emission means of transport and better bike access, the latter of which they’ve already begun.

The grant agreement is expected to be formally signed in September of this year, at which point the project will officially start.

The partners in the consortium are: Athens International Airport, Budapest Airport, Toulouse Blagnac Airport, Air Cargo Belgium, Brussels Airlines, TUI, DHL Aviation, Engie Laborelec, Skytanking, skeyes, To70, Lux Mobility, Universiteit Hasselt, Erasmus Centre for Urban, Port and Transport Economics, IES R&D, Sopra Steria, Provincie Vlaams-Brabant, Quatra, Vlaamse Instelling voor Technologisch Onderzoek (VITO), NMBS/SNCB and the Vlaams Instituut voor Logistiek.