The bike path connecting Brussels Airport to the cycle highway F3 between Brussels and Leuven has been completed.

The construction – initially expected to last four months – took about six months to complete.

Under normal circumstances, around 70,000 passengers and 24,000 employees commute to the airport every day, and the hope is that some of them will now choose to do so via bike.

A small inauguration ceremony for the path will take place next Monday.

Connection to the F3 route will allow riders to pass through the railway stations of Leuven, Herent, Veltem, Erps-Kwerps, Kortenberg, Nossegem, and Zaventem, before branching off towards Woluwe-Saint-Etienne to enter the capital via cycle.

The realisation of the branch line is a cooperation between the Flemish region, the province of Flemish Brabant, the municipality of Zaventem and Brussels Airport Company.

