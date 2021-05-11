   
Large festivals possible from 13 August: reports
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021
    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Consultative Committee has reportedly decided that large festivals can go ahead from 13 August, according to reports in local media.

    Only people who have had their first vaccination against the coronavirus and who have tested negative would be allowed to attend, VRT and Het Nieuwsblad report, citing confirmation from several sources.

    Whether or not there will be a maximum capacity is not yet clear.

    Last weekend, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo already announced that major festivals should be possible again in the second part of the summer, but several experts have since warned against international events.

    The Consultative Committee is currently still ongoing, and these reports remain unconfirmed until/unless they are announced by De Croo at a press conference later today. The timing has not been announced yet.

