   
Government extends coronavirus support measures until end of September
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 18 May, 2021
Latest News:
Government extends coronavirus support measures until end of...
‘A few thousand’ Flemish residents vaccinated faster in...
New coronavirus infections continue to slump in Belgium...
The Recap: Identified Suspects, Immunity & IDAHOT...
No guarantees that Tomorrowland can go ahead yet,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 18 May 2021
    Government extends coronavirus support measures until end of September
    ‘A few thousand’ Flemish residents vaccinated faster in Brussels using false postal code
    New coronavirus infections continue to slump in Belgium
    The Recap: Identified Suspects, Immunity & IDAHOT
    No guarantees that Tomorrowland can go ahead yet, mayors stress
    Garden parties allowed this summer, but only with professional catering, Jambon says
    Wife of Belgian ambassador to South Korea invokes diplomatic immunity after slapping shop assistant
    Crossing between Parliament and Brussels Park turned into rainbow
    Disneyland Paris to reopen on 17 June after eight-month closure
    ‘Omelette’: bizarre road sign spotted in Brussels commune
    Long working hours likely to increase risk of stroke or heart problem, WHO finds
    Two suspects identified in investigation into riots following ‘La Boum’ event
    Belgium in Brief: Party At My House
    ‘Summer holidays may not be possible’ if testing capacity doesn’t improve, expert warns
    Tips to get rid of brain fog caused by the pandemic
    Burnout and long-term depression up by 40% in four years
    Positive phase 2 results from another coronavirus vaccine candidate
    IDAHOT: Belgian government buildings in rainbow colours against homophobia
    Brussels to ban Euro4 diesel vehicles from 2022
    Coronavirus reproduction rate drops to lowest point in weeks
    View more
    Share article:

    Government extends coronavirus support measures until end of September

    Tuesday, 18 May 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Hatim Kaghat/Belga

    Belgium’s core federal ministers decided on Monday evening to extend a series of support measures for companies and self-employed people whose businesses have been impacted by the coronavirus crisis until 30 September.

    These include more flexible rules for temporary unemployment in case of unforeseeable factors in all sectors, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Alexander De Croo confirmed to Belga.

    The double bridging right, allowing businesses who have had to temporarily close down their companies as a result of Covid-19 to fall back on financial support, and the new bridging right that came into force on 1 January will be extended as well.

    Previously, the Belgian government announced it would be extending support measures for businesses and self-employed people affected by the crisis until 30 June, if they were able to demonstrate a decrease in income of at least 40% during the month prior to the one in which they requested relief.

    The support measures to cushion the effect of the crisis on vulnerable economic sectors and workers will cover businesses until the end of September, by which time the final step of Belgium’s “summer plan” will have taken effect, with the plan to “lift the restrictions as much as possible,” according to De Croo.