   
80+ migrants stopped on Oostduinkerke beach before making risky crossing
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 27 May, 2021
Latest News:
80+ migrants stopped on Oostduinkerke beach before making...
Threshold for next relaxations reached: fewer than 500...
Brussels metro inaugurates new set of modernised trains   ...
Flemish companies say they’re struggling to find suitable...
‘We are still assuming that Conings is alive,’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 27 May 2021
    80+ migrants stopped on Oostduinkerke beach before making risky crossing
    Threshold for next relaxations reached: fewer than 500 Covid patients in ICU
    Brussels metro inaugurates new set of modernised trains   
    Flemish companies say they’re struggling to find suitable employees
    ‘We are still assuming that Conings is alive,’ federal prosecutor says
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels Before & After The Bubble
    Record number of stork nests at Planckendael animal park
    ‘Not smart’: Van Ranst joins support group for fugitive soldier Jürgen Conings
    UberEats gives 67 euros for lost work to courier forced to quarantine while wife battles Covid
    Nearly a quarter of cancer deaths could be avoided if no one smoked, report finds
    Anticipating recovery, Airbus to produce more planes in 2023 than before the health crisis
    Manhunt Day Ten: Army and police renew search for Conings in nature preserve
    Police chief in snooping scandal suspended from duty
    Brussels opens another ‘Art Nouveau gem’ to the public
    Covid-19: Intensive care cases continue to head down towards 500
    What happens to the European quarter if the Commission downsizes?
    Extremist who threatened Van Ranst arrested
    The Recap: Work, Worse Emissions & Green Water
    Set same closing time for indoor and outdoor hospitality, Flanders says
    European travel sector urges ‘swift implementation’ of EU Covid Certificate
    View more
    Share article:

    80+ migrants stopped on Oostduinkerke beach before making risky crossing

    Thursday, 27 May 2021

    By Alan Hope

    Another boat full of migrants. © Mstyslav Chernov/Wikimedia

    More than 80 transmigrants were last night detained in Oostduinkerke on the Belgian coast, while waiting to embark on a dangerous crossing to the UK.

    The migrants were rounded up before being able to take to the sea in a Zodiac-style dinghy, of the sort that so often ends up in a tragic accident when attempting a crossing to the UK.

    During a major search, a total of 80 migrants and a large non-seaworthy zodiac were found,” said mayor Marc Vanden Bussche. “I am urgently asking for additional resources.”

    The Belgian coast experiences regular interceptions of trans-migrants – in other words, migrants whose aim is not to remain here, but to move on, usually to the UK. But in most cases they end up at the Belgian coastal towns on their way to the French ports from where the crossing is shorter, if not appreciably more safe.

    One week ago 106 migrants were rescued when their flimsy boat gave up the ghost off the coast of Dunkirk in France. Last week 49, mainly Vietnamese, were rescued trying to cross from Koksijde in Belgium.

    The migrants come from afar, have spent a fortune to the traffickers to bring them this far, and have no idea of the conditions and the tides. When they climb into the boats they have no idea what to do next, and the traffickers have already turned away to think about their next victims.

    For the local authorities, in Belgium as in France, it’s a never-ending stream.

    Around 3 o’clock the teams of the Westkust police found a van with transmigrants. This near the sea near the Waldersee protected monument in Oostduinkerke,” said mayor Vanden Bussche.

    Originally it was about nine people. A large-scale search followed, coordinated by the Westkust police, both at sea and in the dunes to avoid taking any risks. That number quickly rose to 40 and later to 80 transmigrants.”

    The rising number of migrants led to the deployment of police from neighbouring zones and the maritime police, as well as drones to scan the dunes, where access is more difficult. A large rubber boat, qualified as not being sea-worthy, was found in the vicinity.

    The traffickers will, for a momentous financial sum, provide transport to the seaside, some form of boat and rudimentary life-jackets, and leave the migrants to the elements. Some of the boats are later found on the beaches of Kent in England. Many more, like their passengers, are never seen again.

    The migrants, mainly Vietnamese, were transported by a commandeered tram to Koksijde, where they were seen by the victims’ help service and the Office for Foreigners. They were also fed and tested for Covid-19.

    Thanks to this rapid intervention, we were able to avoid a potentially life-threatening situation. Unfortunately, the transmigrant and human trafficking problem remains a permanent problem that we are confronted with almost every day,” said Vanden Bussche.

    “As a police zone, we have been committed to this for years. As chairman of the police zone, I therefore ask that additional resources are urgently used for transmigration via smallboats. This is the second time in a week that we have been confronted with this and this on the eve of the busy season. I have urgently asked for a consultation with the governor of West Flanders.”