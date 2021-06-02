Belgium urged to vaccinate 12-17 year olds

The vaccine had initially been approved for use for people starting from 16 years old, but the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday stated that it was also safe for children from 12 to 15 years old, making it the first vaccine to be approved for this age group.
Young people do not usually become severely ill from the coronavirus, but they often meet a lot of people and can therefore pass on the virus, which is why experts are increasingly advocating that they get the jab as well.
“Member States can now choose to expand their vaccination rollout to young people,” said European Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides on Twitter. “To put an end to the crisis, every dose counts.”