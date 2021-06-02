   
Belgium urged to vaccinate 12-17 year olds
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 02 June, 2021
Latest News:
Don’t expect new relaxations on Friday, says Corona...
Belgium in Brief: Legal Recipes ...
Belgian army begins discharge proceedings for Jürgen Conings...
Two dead and 23 migrants missing off Tunisia...
‘Either a referee or a player’: liberals oppose...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 02 June 2021
    Don’t expect new relaxations on Friday, says Corona Commissioner
    Belgium in Brief: Legal Recipes 
    Belgian army begins discharge proceedings for Jürgen Conings due to absence from work
    Two dead and 23 migrants missing off Tunisia
    ‘Either a referee or a player’: liberals oppose Equality Commissioner with headscarf
    Reservations, fixed seats: How big-screen European Championship events will work
    Belgium urged to vaccinate 12-17 year olds
    Customers donate over €220,000 in tips to Belgian restaurants
    Fugitive career soldier Jürgen Conings was member of far-right party Vlaams Belang
    Nearly 80 tonnes of tuna seized by Belgium’s food safety agency
    The hunt for Jürgen Conings: a timeline
    Belgium’s Covid travel app expected to be available from mid-June
    Flanders sees lowest number of jobseekers since 2008
    Increased coronavirus vaccine production at Puurs to have ‘significant and immediate impact’
    Vandenbroucke wants free PCR tests, but not for those who refused vaccination
    Number of deaths as a result of coronavirus continues to decline
    The Recap: Findings, Funding & Family DNA
    Woman killed in public view in Brussels: suspect charged with manslaughter
    Asparagus gratin recipe accidentally included in Belgian legal text
    Dutch-language initiative partners Brussels residents with newcomers
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium urged to vaccinate 12-17 year olds

    Wednesday, 02 June 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Belgium should extend plans to vaccinate 16-17-year-olds and offer the vaccine to children as young as 12, Walloon Minister-President Elio Di Rupo said on Wednesday. 

    Belgium’s various health ministers are due to decide on vaccinating 16-17-year-olds during the inter-ministerial conference (CIM) on health on Wednesday, but Di Rupo wants them to go even further.

    “When we were babies, we were vaccinated. And it is because we were vaccinated that we are here today,” Di Rupo told DH Radio ahead of the meeting. 

    Related News

    “If we had not been vaccinated, we would probably have serious diseases or we would no longer exist. So yes, I’m all for vaccinating 15 to 17 year olds, and even 12 to 17 year olds,” he added.

    The Commission Approves

    On Monday, the European Commission gave the official green light to administer Pfizer/BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine to children aged 12 and over.

    The vaccine had initially been approved for use for people starting from 16 years old, but the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday stated that it was also safe for children from 12 to 15 years old, making it the first vaccine to be approved for this age group.

    Young people do not usually become severely ill from the coronavirus, but they often meet a lot of people and can therefore pass on the virus, which is why experts are increasingly advocating that they get the jab as well.

    “Member States can now choose to expand their vaccination rollout to young people,” said European Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides on Twitter. “To put an end to the crisis, every dose counts.”

    The Brussels Times