Travellers coming (back) from a red zone must be fully vaccinated: reports

The Consultative Committee may have decided that travellers coming (back) to Belgium after staying in a red zone must be fully vaccinated, according to reports in local media.

Foreign travellers wanting to enter Belgium or Belgian residents returning from a red zone will reportedly have to be fully vaccinated first, or show a negative PCR test, reports Het Nieuwsblad, citing confirmation from a source.

However, discussions would still be ongoing about whether a safety margin of two weeks should be built in before the vaccinations will be considered safe.

Additionally, the Committee is also said to have decided to bring the different closing times for the hospitality sector in line. Both the terraces and the indoor areas of bars and restaurants would be allowed to remain open until 11:30 PM from 9 June, sources confirmed to VRT NWS.

From 13 August, mass events such as Pukkelpop, Tomorrowland and Formula 1 would be possible, with a maximum of 75,000 participants, VRT also reports.

However, the Consultative Committee is still ongoing, and these reports remain unconfirmed until/unless they are announced by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo at a press conference later today. The timing has not been announced yet.

An overview of the topics on the table can be found here.

