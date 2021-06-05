Call for witnesses in Evere fatal stabbing, suspect remanded

The Brussels prosecutor’s office has issued a call for anyone who may have seen anything relating to the murder of a 36-year-old woman on the street in Evere last Sunday evening. A man has been arrested and denied any involvement.

At around 19.40 on the evening of 29 May, Mouniah Ouyahia was walking with her baby in a pram when she was attacked at the crossroads of the Avenue du Cimitière de Bruxelles and the Rue des Deux Maisons in Evere, close to a Total petrol station.

The woman was rushed to hospital but died later of her injuries, and her attacker fled. He baby, just two months old, was unharmed, and turned over by social services to her father and two siblings, aged eight and 11.

A suspect was picked up, a 21-year-old man who has not been named. According to his lawyer, he denies any involvement.

“This is someone with psychological problems,” said lawyer Eddy Kiaku at the close of a court session where the suspect was remanded in custody for one month.

“At the moment there are still quite a few things to be verified, but he denies the accusation.”

He admitted his client was known to the police.

“But that is for minor matters, and nothing as serious as the crime with which he is now being accused.”

Meanwhile the victim’s family is waiting to obtain more details. As civil parties to the criminal case, they have a right to inspect the case files.

“We have not yet had access to the file,” said lawyer Yannick De Vlaemynck. “The family is waiting for answers. It is also extremely difficult for her husband to accept and difficult to explain to the children that their mother was killed for no reason. We are now awaiting further investigation.”

Anyone who thinks they have information that may be useful to the investigation is requested to contact the free number 0800 30 30 0, or send an email to opsporingen@police.belgium.eu.