EU Covid Certificate available in Belgium from next week, Vandenbroucke says

The document was put in place to make travel during the pandemic as easy as possible, and will be a QR code that proves that someone has been fully vaccinated, has a recent negative PCR Covid-19 test, or has recently recovered from the virus, and is therefore immune.
At controls, such as at airports, train stations or when crossing the border by car, it will likely be enough to show the code on your smartphone. For people who want a physical version, it can also be downloaded as a PDF and printed.
Nine countries have already started issuing the certificates, which will have to be recognised in all the other EU Member States: Bulgaria, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Croatia, Poland, Lithuania, Spain and the Czech Republic.
“The more Covid certificates are issued in the coming weeks, the better we can avoid problems,” he said on Tuesday. “[This certificate] will make life easier for citizens. It will help them move around the EU, whether for work, family reasons or leisure.”