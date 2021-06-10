   
EU Covid Certificate available in Belgium from next week, Vandenbroucke says
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 10 June, 2021
Latest News:
EU Covid Certificate available in Belgium from next...
Euro 2020: Premium per Red Devil for a...
Brussels opens vaccine slots to people born in...
European Parliament and Commission clash on temporary waiver...
Backpack with ammunition found in search for fugitive...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 10 June 2021
    EU Covid Certificate available in Belgium from next week, Vandenbroucke says
    Euro 2020: Premium per Red Devil for a win – €435,000
    Brussels opens vaccine slots to people born in 1990 tomorrow
    European Parliament and Commission clash on temporary waiver of Covid-19 vaccine patents
    Backpack with ammunition found in search for fugitive soldier Jürgen Conings
    Belgium in Brief: Can Bigger Terraces Last?
    Holidaymakers can still get second shot during ‘catch-up’ in late August
    Up to 27 °C expected in the coming days
    Belgium could offer asylum to 30 Afghan translators
    New baby zebra welcomed at ZOO Planckendael
    Public attend Last Post ceremony for first time in seven months
    Plastic production and consumption fell during the pandemic
    Travelling at 1,000 km/h: Flanders analysing use of ‘hyperloop’
    Port of Antwerp to invest €40 million in bicycle paths
    All shops will have to offer electronic payment options by law
    Child labour grows for first time in 20 years, says Unicef
    Will terraces shrink again after the pandemic?
    How to watch the solar eclipse in Belgium today
    Superior Health Council stands by advice on vaccines for former Covid patients
    Number of deaths as a result of coronavirus drops again
    View more
    Share article:

    EU Covid Certificate available in Belgium from next week, Vandenbroucke says

    Thursday, 10 June 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    The European ‘Digital Covid Certificate’ will be available in Belgium from next week Wednesday 16 or Thursday 17 June, according to Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke.

    The certificate has to be available throughout the EU on 1 July at the latest, but several countries will be ready to implement it several days or weeks earlier.

    “We can hereby confirm that everything is on track to be ready by 16 June,” confirmed Vandenbroucke to Het Nieuwsblad. This is a few days earlier than the 18 June date that was initially announced.

    The certificate will be available on paper and online, including via mijngezondheid.be. The practical details, however, are still being worked out, and a major communication campaign will be launched.

    Related News:

     

    The certificate got the final green light from the European Parliament on Wednesday, and now still has to be published in the Official Journal.

    The document was put in place to make travel during the pandemic as easy as possible, and will be a QR code that proves that someone has been fully vaccinated, has a recent negative PCR Covid-19 test, or has recently recovered from the virus, and is therefore immune.

    At controls, such as at airports, train stations or when crossing the border by car, it will likely be enough to show the code on your smartphone. For people who want a physical version, it can also be downloaded as a PDF and printed.

    Nine countries have already started issuing the certificates, which will have to be recognised in all the other EU Member States: Bulgaria, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Croatia, Poland, Lithuania, Spain and the Czech Republic.

    According to European Commissioner Didier Reynders, more than a million EU citizens have already received a certificate.

    “The more Covid certificates are issued in the coming weeks, the better we can avoid problems,” he said on Tuesday. “[This certificate] will make life easier for citizens. It will help them move around the EU, whether for work, family reasons or leisure.”