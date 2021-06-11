‘We want you’: 20-somethings urged to register for vaccination

Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke is calling on people in their twenties to put themselves on the Qvax reserve list for a coronavirus vaccine, as it will likely lead to them getting their shot sooner.

As most people in their thirties in Flanders have received their vaccination invitations by now, Beke made a clear appeal to everyone under 30 during his weekly vaccination briefing on Friday.

“Put yourself on the Qvax list, the invitations to thirty-somethings are going fast,” he said. “Twenty-somethings are now going to the top of the reserve list.”

“Young people, sign up for the Qvax list: we want you,” Beke stressed.

“Postponements and cancellations due to summer plan and holidays can also free up vaccines, so the reserve list is useful,” he said, adding that there is a real chance that young people’s vaccination can be sped up by several weeks.

Related News:

On Thursday, Beke also announced that Flemish residents under 41 years old will soon be able to voluntarily sign up for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, even though Belgium is currently only giving the single-shot vaccine to people older than 41.

From Wednesday 16 June, people under 41 years old will be able to indicate on the Qvax platform that they want to be vaccinated with the jab.

From that same day, some 140,000 teenagers aged 16 and 17, who will receive Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine, will also be able to register on the Qvax reserve list.

Additionally, the vaccination rollout in Flanders is currently at its peak, and 70% of the Flemish adult population will have received their first shot by 21 June, according to the authorities.

In the Brussels-Capital Region, all residents born in 1990 or earlier can register for a vaccination appointment starting from today at 6:00 PM. The Region’s waiting list will open to all adults in the region from 11:00 PM tonight.

In Wallonia, all invitations for residents over 18 have already been sent out.