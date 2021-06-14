   
European travel map colours orange and green, Catalonia turns red again
Monday, 14 June, 2021
    European travel map colours orange and green, Catalonia turns red again

    Monday, 14 June 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Unsplash

    A number of areas are turning orange and green in the latest update of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), but the Spanish region of Catalonia will colour orange again from Wednesday.

    According to the latest update, Romania and Monaco will now turn completely green, meaning that from Wednesday, the risk of infection will be considered “low” by the Belgian authorities.

    Regions in Germany (Mecklenburg-Vorpommern), Croatia (Adriatic Croatia) and Austria (Salzburg) are turning green, as are large parts of Poland, Western Norway and the French overseas territory of Mayotte.

    Additionally, Estonia, Portugal and Liechtenstein are turning completely orange, as are all non-green regions in Austria and Norway, meaning the risk of infection is now considered “moderate.”

    Switzerland and Greece are also turning almost completely orange, but both still have some red zones left: the Swiss Eastern and Central regions, and the Greek zones of Attica, Western Macedonia and Thessaly.

    The French regions of Alsace, Champagne Ardenne, Lorraine, Brittany, Languedoc-Roussillon and Midi-Pyrenees will also be coloured orange, as will Southern Denmark, Basilicata in Italy, and Pannonian Croatia and Zagreb in Croatia.

    Whether or not travellers entering Belgium after at least 48 hours in an orange zone are required to quarantine and get tested is calculated based on their answers on the Passenger Locator Form (PLF), which will give them the needed instructions depending on the outcome.

    However, while most of Europe is colouring orange or even green again, the Spanish region of Catalonia, which includes Barcelona, will be turning red again on Wednesday, indicating a “high” risk of infection, according to the Belgian authorities.

    For countries outside the EU and the Schengen area, not a lot changes. All third countries remain red zones, except Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, Israel and South Korea, which are green. Thailand, which coloured orange last week, has now turned red again.