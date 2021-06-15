16-17-year-olds can now register on Qvax vaccination reserve list

Starting from today, 16 and 17-year-olds living in Belgium can register to get vaccinated via the Qvax reserve list.
According to Belgium’s vaccination campaign, 16 and 17-year-olds will not be vaccinated until all adults have received their first shot, but by signing up for the Qvax reserve list, they can get their vaccine sooner.
“It is going very fast at the moment. The invitations for the people in their thirties are out the door, so the people in their twenties, but also the 16- and 17-year-olds are at the top of the reserve list,” said Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke.
The authorities expect there to be several vaccines leftover in the coming weeks, because some people will go on holiday first and only get vaccinated afterwards.