   
Facebook to delete Van Grieken’s page for offering condolences to family Conings
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 22 June, 2021
Latest News:
Facebook to delete Van Grieken’s page for offering...
Belgium expects 700,000 AstraZeneca doses next week...
Man shot in broad daylight in Brussels...
Protest at Parliament ahead of discussions on lifting...
Belgium in Brief: Black-Yellow-Red Lights...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 22 June 2021
    Facebook to delete Van Grieken’s page for offering condolences to family Conings
    Belgium expects 700,000 AstraZeneca doses next week
    Man shot in broad daylight in Brussels
    Protest at Parliament ahead of discussions on lifting of Covid-19 vaccine patents
    Belgium in Brief: Black-Yellow-Red Lights
    Belgium could turn green on European travel map by 28 June
    Belgium among top innovation leaders in EU
    European bid to make agriculture policy more climate-friendly failed, report finds
    ‘Light at the end of the tunnel’: Brussels metro celebrates return to normal
    Price of public transport pass for students in Brussels to drop to €12
    Around 30 new coronavirus hospitalisations per day in Belgium
    The Recap: G7 Summit, Glyphosate & Tests
    ‘Reprehensible’: images of deceased Conings appear in foreign media
    Leuven abolishes face mask obligation from Friday
    Jürgen Conings: Suicide confirmed as cause of death by public prosecutor
    Pandemic drives many Belgians to the stock market
    One-third of Covid tests taken in Brussels are travel-related
    Italy mostly green on European travel map, only Netherlands still fully red
    Three tunnels in Brussels’ North Quarter to get facelift
    EU lessons learnt on COVID-19 useful for next pandemic
    View more
    Share article:

    Facebook to delete Van Grieken’s page for offering condolences to family Conings

    Tuesday, 22 June 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    Facebook has threatened to delete far-right Vlaams Belang party leader Tom Van Grieken’s page after he put up a message expressing his condolences to the family of Jürgen Conings, who was found dead on Sunday.

    Van Grieken, who has almost half a million followers on Facebook, put up a message saying “much strength to his partner, children, family and friends. rest in peace,” following the announcement that the career soldier, who had been missing for one month, died after taking his own life. 

    “We have removed this group for violating our Dangerous Individuals and Organisations policy. Content, Groups and pages that praise or support terrorists, such as Jürgen Conings, are not allowed on Facebook or Instagram,” a Facebook Company spokesperson told The Brussels Times.

    Under the interpretation of the Facebook policy, Conings was been designated as a Dangerous Individual, which means the organisation will remove any praise or support for him when it is made aware of it.

    Related News

     

    Van Grieken argued in his statement on the Vlaams Belang website that virologist Marc Van Ranst, who was sheltering in a safe house for one month as Conings made threats against him in a letter he left before his disappearance, also expressed his condolences to Conings’ family, however, he did so on Twitter.

    The tweet reads: “My thoughts are with the relatives and children of Jürgen Conings. This is very sad news for them, as they lose a father, a relative or a friend.”

    “When expressing sympathy for the family of a deceased person is also categorised as hate speech, there is clearly something wrong with the arbitrary censorship by multimedia giants such as Facebook,” Van Grieken said in an article on the Vlaams Belang website.

    “It is therefore urgent that national legislation puts a stop to the silencing of right-wing and nationalist politicians,” he added.

    The party submitted a bill on this subject earlier this year, arguing that only those messages that are in contradiction with Belgian laws should be removed from social media, “not just what these companies don’t like,” Van Grieken said.

    “Because when you can be removed from Facebook simply for expressing sympathy for someone, this has nothing to do with ‘hate speech’ or ‘protecting democracy’ anymore, but everything with pure dictatorial arbitrariness,” he added.