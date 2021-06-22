Belgium expects 700,000 AstraZeneca doses next week...

As Belgium’s vaccination campaign is slowing down a little bit due to delivery issues, the Taskforce announced that roughly 700,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine are expected on 29 June.

While one million coronavirus vaccine shots were administered last week, and the 10 millionth dose will be given this week, many people are “waiting impatiently for their first or second shot,” said Gudrun Briat, spokesperson for the Vaccination Taskforce.

“We are doing everything we can to minimise the wait, but know that here, too, we are dependent on the vaccine deliveries,” she said. “These, as everyone knows by now, are not running as smoothly as we would have liked.”

However, Belgium is expecting a delivery of about 700,000 AstraZeneca vaccines on 29 June, according to the Taskforce.

On 12 May, Belgium decided to shorten the interval between two AstraZeneca doses from 12 to eight weeks, but Briat on Tuesday stressed that this period can only be shortened “if sufficient AstraZeneca vaccines are delivered.”

If the AstraZeneca vaccines are delivered “effectively and on time” next week, “the reduction to eight weeks for the second AstraZeneca shot can become possible for anyone who wants it,” she said.

In the meantime, the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccines are also arriving “very slowly,” according to Briat, adding that almost 94,000 people aged between 18 and 40 already registered to be vaccinated with it.

“Here too, we keep our fingers crossed for speedy delivery of the number of doses that our country has ordered from the manufacturer,” she added.