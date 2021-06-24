   
Flanders turns green on European coronavirus map
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 24 June, 2021
Latest News:
Flanders turns green on European coronavirus map...
100 portraits of women during the pandemic on...
Recognition of ecocide as an international crime gets...
‘Neutral information zone’ needed for migrants on hunger...
Art world protests against new Kanal museum directors...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 24 June 2021
    Flanders turns green on European coronavirus map
    100 portraits of women during the pandemic on display in Brussels
    Recognition of ecocide as an international crime gets support in the European Parliament
    ‘Neutral information zone’ needed for migrants on hunger strike, Mahdi says
    Art world protests against new Kanal museum directors
    Belgium (mostly) opens to travellers from red non-EU countries from July
    Broad support for animal welfare quality mark on foodstuffs
    De Croo joins call for EU to ‘continue fight against discrimination of LGBTQ+ community’
    Belgium in Brief: The Summer Humblebrag
    Delta variant ravages care home: 55 infected, 12 dead
    UN urges Belgium to double coronavirus vaccine production
    ‘A drop in the ocean’: Tomorrowland doesn’t have to repay €1.8 million Flemish aid
    Internet subscriptions 30% more expensive in Belgium than in neighbouring countries
    PFOS: Clean-up agreement with 3M is not legal, says MP
    Belgian banking will soon be done at the newsagent
    Belgium named twice in 50 best pizzerias in Europe
    60% of coronavirus vaccine doubters changed minds, survey shows
    Belgian and French police join to fight human traffickers
    Brussels approves plans for sustainable ‘climate’ district near canal
    Quarantine after high-risk contact scrapped for fully vaccinated people
    View more
    Share article:

    Flanders turns green on European coronavirus map

    Thursday, 24 June 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Antwerp. Credit: Pixabay

    For the first time in a long time, Flanders has turned green on the coronavirus map of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on Thursday.

    While large parts of Europe have turned green in the latest update of the map, Wallonia and the Brussels-Capital Region are still coloured orange, for the time being.

    A Region gets a green colour on the ECDC map if it has an incidence rate of fewer than 50 confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past two weeks.

    In practice, the EU Member States have agreed that they will not impose additional travel restrictions, such as quarantine or testing, on travellers coming from green regions.


    On Tuesday, virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht already stated that if Belgium’s infections continue to drop at the current rate, the whole country will likely turn green on the map before the start of the summer holidays.

    “At this rate, we will reach an incidence of fewer than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants by 28 June,” he said during a press conference.

    As of Thursday, the whole of Belgium has an incidence rate of 71 confirmed cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks, according to the latest update by the Sciensano national health institute.

    However, while the figures are falling rapidly and Belgium is moving in the right direction, Van Gucht stressed the trend can still reverse as long as many people are not fully vaccinated, as seen in the UK.

    Currently, 71,3% of the adult population has received its first vaccination (57,2% of the total population in Belgium), while 39,8% of adults have been fully vaccinated (31,9% of the total population).