Flanders turns green on European coronavirus map...

“At this rate, we will reach an incidence of fewer than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants by 28 June,” he said during a press conference.
As of Thursday, the whole of Belgium has an incidence rate of 71 confirmed cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks, according to the latest update by the Sciensano national health institute.
However, while the figures are falling rapidly and Belgium is moving in the right direction, Van Gucht stressed the trend can still reverse as long as many people are not fully vaccinated, as seen in the UK.
Currently, 71,3% of the adult population has received its first vaccination (57,2% of the total population in Belgium), while 39,8% of adults have been fully vaccinated (31,9% of the total population).