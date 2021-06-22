   
Belgium could turn green on European travel map by 28 June
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 22 June, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium expects 700,000 AstraZeneca doses next week...
Man shot in broad daylight in Brussels...
Protest at Parliament ahead of discussions on lifting...
Belgium in Brief: Black-Yellow-Red Lights...
Belgium could turn green on European travel map...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 22 June 2021
    Belgium expects 700,000 AstraZeneca doses next week
    Man shot in broad daylight in Brussels
    Protest at Parliament ahead of discussions on lifting of Covid-19 vaccine patents
    Belgium in Brief: Black-Yellow-Red Lights
    Belgium could turn green on European travel map by 28 June
    Belgium among top innovation leaders in EU
    European bid to make agriculture policy more climate-friendly failed, report finds
    ‘Light at the end of the tunnel’: Brussels metro celebrates return to normal
    Price of public transport pass for students in Brussels to drop to €12
    Around 30 new coronavirus hospitalisations per day in Belgium
    The Recap: G7 Summit, Glyphosate & Tests
    ‘Reprehensible’: images of deceased Conings appear in foreign media
    Leuven abolishes face mask obligation from Friday
    Jürgen Conings: Suicide confirmed as cause of death by public prosecutor
    Pandemic drives many Belgians to the stock market
    One-third of Covid tests taken in Brussels are travel-related
    Italy mostly green on European travel map, only Netherlands still fully red
    Three tunnels in Brussels’ North Quarter to get facelift
    EU lessons learnt on COVID-19 useful for next pandemic
    Belgium in Brief: Summer Is Here?
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium could turn green on European travel map by 28 June

    Tuesday, 22 June 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    If Belgium’s coronavirus infections continue to drop at the current rate, the country will turn green on the map of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) before the start of the summer holidays.

    Over the past week, an average of 450 new infections per day was detected, which is a 44% drop per week, meaning the number of confirmed cases halve every eight days, according to virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.

    “At this rate, we will reach an incidence of fewer than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants by 28 June, which means that Belgium can colour green on the European map at the start of the summer holidays,” he said during a press conference on Tuesday.

    The decrease is recorded in all age categories, but is currently most pronounced among children and teenagers, and in all provinces.

    Related News:

     

    “In all provinces, the incidence is currently below 100 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, except in the Brussels-Capital Region, where we still find the highest number of infections, proportionally,” Van Gucht said.

    Since Friday 18 June, Belgium is no longer red on the ECDC’s map and is now coloured orange, meaning its incidence rate dropped below 200.

    According to the latest update by the Sciensano national health institute on Tuesday, Belgium currently has an incidence rate of 76 confirmed cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks.

    While the figures are falling at a rapid pace and Belgium is moving in the right direction, Van Gucht stressed that it is important to always remain cautious.

    “Countries such as Portugal and the United Kingdom show that the trend can still be reversed as long as many people are not fully vaccinated,” he added.

    As of Tuesday 22 June, 68,6% of the adult population has received its first vaccination (54,9% of the total population in Belgium), while 38,2% of adults have been fully vaccinated (30,6% of the total population).