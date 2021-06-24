70% of people in Wallonia received first vaccine dose

In Wallonia, 70% of the adult population has received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, announced Walloon Health Minister Christie Morreale on Thursday.

Now that Wallonia has reached the threshold that the Consultative Committee had agreed on to relax measures, the Region is also launching a series of initiatives to further increase its vaccination rates.

“70, the number of the day! This is the percentage of Walloons aged over 18 vaccinated with a first dose,” Morreale said on Twitter. “Objective: increasing the numbers for maximum protection. New actions to achieve this: Revax for all, open doors.”

7⃣0⃣ 𝗟𝗘 𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗿𝗲 𝗱𝘂 𝗷𝗼𝘂𝗿! C’est le pourcentage des https://t.co/tdH8NVdUZl.s de +18 ans vacciné.e.s en 1ere dose. Objectif: faire monter les chiffres pour une protection maximale. Nouvelles actions pr y arriver: Revax pr tous, portes ouvertes https://t.co/tEvcAjFCha pic.twitter.com/yQzFLxID8q — Christie Morreale (@christiemorreal) June 24, 2021

Wallonia’s Revax campaign, aimed at the region’s entire population, will allow each person to make a vaccination appointment very quickly and directly, near their home or workplace, by calling the free vaccination number 0800/45.019 and giving their national registration number.

They can also follow the usual online registration procedure at www.jemevaccine.be or reactivate their expired vaccination code at www.myhealthviewer.be.

Related News:

Across the whole of Belgium, the 70% first-dose vaccination threshold was already reached yesterday/Wednesday 23 June, meaning that both conditions for the next phase of the ‘Summer Plan’, which is only set to start on 30 July, have already been reached.

In the meantime, 75% of people in Flanders have received their first dose, 70% in the German-speaking Community, and 51% in the Brussels-Capital Region, according to the latest figures by the Sciensano national health institute.

Brussels, however, is taking extra steps to speed up its campaign and vaccinate as many people as possible, by also offering the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people under 41 years old, and allowing everyone to get vaccinated without waiting for an appointment.