70% of people in Wallonia received first vaccine dose

In Wallonia, 70% of the adult population has received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, announced Walloon Health Minister Christie Morreale on Thursday.
Now that Wallonia has reached the threshold that the Consultative Committee had agreed on to relax measures, the Region is also launching a series of initiatives to further increase its vaccination rates.
“70, the number of the day! This is the percentage of Walloons aged over 18 vaccinated with a first dose,” Morreale said on Twitter. “Objective: increasing the numbers for maximum protection. New actions to achieve this: Revax for all, open doors.”
Wallonia’s Revax campaign, aimed at the region’s entire population, will allow each person to make a vaccination appointment very quickly and directly, near their home or workplace, by calling the free vaccination number 0800/45.019 and giving their national registration number.
Brussels, however, is taking extra steps to speed up its campaign and vaccinate as many people as possible, by also offering the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people under 41 years old, and allowing everyone to get vaccinated without waiting for an appointment.