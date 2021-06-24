   
70% of people in Wallonia received first vaccine dose
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 24 June, 2021
Latest News:
70% of people in Wallonia received first vaccine...
Flanders turns green on European coronavirus map...
100 portraits of women during the pandemic on...
Recognition of ecocide as an international crime gets...
‘Neutral information zone’ needed for migrants on hunger...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 24 June 2021
    70% of people in Wallonia received first vaccine dose
    Flanders turns green on European coronavirus map
    100 portraits of women during the pandemic on display in Brussels
    Recognition of ecocide as an international crime gets support in the European Parliament
    ‘Neutral information zone’ needed for migrants on hunger strike, Mahdi says
    Art world protests against new Kanal museum directors
    Belgium (mostly) opens to travellers from red non-EU countries from July
    Broad support for animal welfare quality mark on foodstuffs
    De Croo joins call for EU to ‘continue fight against discrimination of LGBTQ+ community’
    Belgium in Brief: The Summer Humblebrag
    Delta variant ravages care home: 55 infected, 12 dead
    UN urges Belgium to double coronavirus vaccine production
    ‘A drop in the ocean’: Tomorrowland doesn’t have to repay €1.8 million Flemish aid
    Internet subscriptions 30% more expensive in Belgium than in neighbouring countries
    PFOS: Clean-up agreement with 3M is not legal, says MP
    Belgian banking will soon be done at the newsagent
    Belgium named twice in 50 best pizzerias in Europe
    60% of coronavirus vaccine doubters changed minds, survey shows
    Belgian and French police join to fight human traffickers
    Brussels approves plans for sustainable ‘climate’ district near canal
    View more
    Share article:

    70% of people in Wallonia received first vaccine dose

    Thursday, 24 June 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    In Wallonia, 70% of the adult population has received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, announced Walloon Health Minister Christie Morreale on Thursday.

    Now that Wallonia has reached the threshold that the Consultative Committee had agreed on to relax measures, the Region is also launching a series of initiatives to further increase its vaccination rates.

    “70, the number of the day! This is the percentage of Walloons aged over 18 vaccinated with a first dose,” Morreale said on Twitter. “Objective: increasing the numbers for maximum protection. New actions to achieve this: Revax for all, open doors.”

    Wallonia’s Revax campaign, aimed at the region’s entire population, will allow each person to make a vaccination appointment very quickly and directly, near their home or workplace, by calling the free vaccination number 0800/45.019 and giving their national registration number.

    They can also follow the usual online registration procedure at www.jemevaccine.be or reactivate their expired vaccination code at www.myhealthviewer.be.

    Related News:

     

    Across the whole of Belgium, the 70% first-dose vaccination threshold was already reached yesterday/Wednesday 23 June, meaning that both conditions for the next phase of the ‘Summer Plan’, which is only set to start on 30 July, have already been reached.

    In the meantime, 75% of people in Flanders have received their first dose, 70% in the German-speaking Community, and 51% in the Brussels-Capital Region, according to the latest figures by the Sciensano national health institute.

    Brussels, however, is taking extra steps to speed up its campaign and vaccinate as many people as possible, by also offering the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people under 41 years old, and allowing everyone to get vaccinated without waiting for an appointment.