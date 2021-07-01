   
Pukkelpop 2021 lineup puts focus on British and Belgian talent
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 01 July, 2021
Latest News:
For the first time, African marabou born in...
Belgium in Brief: Belgium Is Open (Mostly) ...
Coronavirus self-tests to become available in Belgian supermarkets...
Belgian pilot ejects over Netherlands: two injured...
In Photos: Brussels Protest against LGBTQ discrimination...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 01 July 2021
    For the first time, African marabou born in Antwerp Zoo
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Is Open (Mostly) 
    Coronavirus self-tests to become available in Belgian supermarkets
    Belgian pilot ejects over Netherlands: two injured
    In Photos: Brussels Protest against LGBTQ discrimination
    Heavy traffic expected across Belgium during first holiday weekend
    Pukkelpop 2021 lineup puts focus on British and Belgian talent
    Brussels: Where to get vaccinated without an appointment
    End of a saga: Conings family abandon legal objections
    Hundreds of ‘graves’ erected on Belgian beach to denounce EU migration policy
    Wetteren advises: Don’t eat eggs or produce from the garden
    NGOs threaten to sue regional governments for exporting weapons technology to Turkey
    ‘An entertainment escape’: Pandemic causes spike in social media usage
    Around 300 coronavirus patients in Belgian hospitals
    Ghent university library is holiday home for student plants
    Caging farmed animals will end in the EU
    The Recap: New in July
    Time between AstraZeneca doses can now be shortened to eight weeks
    80% of people should be fully vaccinated by end of July, says Beke
    Mechelen offers free hotel rooms to would be tourists
    View more
    Share article:

    Pukkelpop 2021 lineup puts focus on British and Belgian talent

    Thursday, 01 July 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Belgian festival Pukkelpop, which will take place at the end of this summer, has revealed the lineup for its 2021 edition, including mostly Belgian and British names.

    UK rapper Stormzy and former Oasis-member Liam Gallagher, as well as Belgian-based Balthazar and Netsky, are among the names in the first batch of artists that the festival has disclosed will be taking to the stage.

    “In a normal Pukkelpop universe, we start by announcing the line-up before tickets go on sale. Against all odds, though, 70% of all combi tickets were snaffled up within the first few hours. Without announcing a single name beforehand that is truly mind-boggling,” a festival statement read. 

    This year’s edition has something for everyone, as British rock band Editors, who usually take to the stage at Rock Werchter every year, will be playing at the Kiewit festival, as well as electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello, pop singer Anne-Marie and Burna Boy, bringing a blend of reggae, hip hop and pop.

    Just two weeks after the first tickets went on sale, this year’s festival, of which a full-fledged edition will take place from 19 to 22 August, is almost completely sold out, according to the organisers. Around 66,000 visitors a day are expected.

    “We are preparing for August in close consultation with the competent authorities,” the statement read.

    As stated by the Consultative Committee, all festival-goers will have to be able to prove they have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior to entry to the festival or have passed a negative PCR test no more than 72 hours before entering the festival with an officially recognised (digital) certificate issued by a competent EU authority.

    Last month, Pukkelpop called on young people to register to get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, which all adults, including those under the age of 41, can volunteer for in Brussels and Flanders, to ensure safe entry at the festival.