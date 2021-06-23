Pukkelpop urges young people to get Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine

Belgian festival Pukkelpop has called on young people to register to get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, which all adults, including those under the age of 41, can volunteer for in Brussels and Flanders.

On its Instagram account, the festival put out a message to those younger than 41 who “would like to get vaccinated quickly” to sign up for one shot with Johnson & Johnson.

“There are many syringes available this week and we believe it is to everyone’s advantage to come to Pukkelpop fully vaccinated,” Pukkelpop spokesperson spokesman Frederik Luyten told De Standaard.

“That’s how we keep the festival safe and you can go to the field without too much fuss. We don’t want to make it compulsory, it remains a choice that everyone must make for themselves,” he added.

On its website, Pukkelpop stated that all people with a valid ticket who have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior to entry to the festival and who can prove this by means of an officially recognised (digital) certificate issued by a competent EU authority will be granted access.

People who have only been partially vaccinated or not at all will have to pass a negative PCR test no more than 72 hours prior to entry to the festival and will have to prove this by the same means.

From Monday 28 June, people who have not yet had the chance to be vaccinated against the coronavirus will receive two free PCR tests which can be used to travel or go to festivals.

The organisation will be holding a full-fledged edition with 66,000 visitors per day and is working with a special task force under government guidance to work on preparations for the festival, which will take place from 19-22 August this year.

How to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Earlier this month, Flanders announced that its residents could indicate that they are willing to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on a voluntary basis when registering via the Qvax reserve list.

Anyone who wants to indicate that they are willing to be vaccinated with the J&J vaccine, however, is first asked to take note of the information available on the website, including the risk-benefit analysis, so they can make an informed choice.

As of Tuesday evening, Brussels started offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to all adults. When registering for an appointment within the region, under -41s can now indicate their willingness to get the specific jab.

Brussels residents can volunteer for the jab on the Bruvax appointment platform. The vaccination centres that will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and on what days can be found below.

In Wallonia, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is still restricted to those aged 41 and over.

For people in this age group, the region has organised open days without an appointment and evening openings in vaccination centres in Charleroi, La Louvière, Herve, Pepinster, Malmedy and Ronquières where this particular vaccine will be administered.