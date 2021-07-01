   
Transgender people 29% less likely to be invited for job interviews, research shows
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 01 July, 2021
Latest News:
Transgender people 29% less likely to be invited...
Antwerp tests sms-alarm on Meir shopping street...
Travellers had major role in starting Europe’s second...
For the first time, African marabou born in...
Belgium in Brief: Belgium Is Open (Mostly) ...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 01 July 2021
    Transgender people 29% less likely to be invited for job interviews, research shows
    Antwerp tests sms-alarm on Meir shopping street
    Travellers had major role in starting Europe’s second wave last summer, study shows
    For the first time, African marabou born in Antwerp Zoo
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Is Open (Mostly) 
    Coronavirus self-tests to become available in Belgian supermarkets
    Belgian pilot ejects over Netherlands: two injured
    In Photos: Brussels Protest against LGBTQ discrimination
    Heavy traffic expected across Belgium during first holiday weekend
    Pukkelpop 2021 lineup puts focus on British and Belgian talent
    Brussels: Where to get vaccinated without an appointment
    End of a saga: Conings family abandon legal objections
    Hundreds of ‘graves’ erected on Belgian beach to denounce EU migration policy
    Wetteren advises: Don’t eat eggs or produce from the garden
    NGOs threaten to sue regional governments for exporting weapons technology to Turkey
    ‘An entertainment escape’: Pandemic causes spike in social media usage
    Around 300 coronavirus patients in Belgian hospitals
    Ghent university library is holiday home for student plants
    Caging farmed animals will end in the EU
    The Recap: New in July
    View more
    Share article:

    Transgender people 29% less likely to be invited for job interviews, research shows

    Thursday, 01 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Pexels

    Transgender people are 29% less likely to be called back for a job interview, discrimination tests carried out on the Ghent labour market show, conducted by the city’s university.

    This is the first time discrimination on the basis of gender identity has been tested in Belgium, and the results are “striking,” according to the Institute for the Equality of Women and Men, which was part of the steering committee of the project.

    People who indicated in their CV or motivation letter that they identify as transgender were invited for a job interview 29% less often.

    “We already knew that trans people often experience discrimination, not only on the labour market, but in all areas of life. This study now puts concrete figures on it,” said Liesbet Stevens, deputy director of the Institute.

    The researchers used correspondence tests, meaning pairs of CVs and cover letters were sent in response to the same vacancies. The only difference between the two was that one of them contained a ground for discrimination.

    Related News:

     

    “The results of the tests are alarming, and therefore read as a call to politicians to continue investing in the Institute’s mission,” she said, adding that there is still a lot of work to be done.

    Additionally, the study also revealed that age discrimination is more common among women than men, and that for people with a migration background, it is mainly men who are less likely to receive a positive answer.

    The study was commissioned by the City of Ghent, and tested if discrimination was happening on the grounds of gender identity, age, origin, health condition and work limitations.

    Transgender people who are discriminated against because of their gender identity can contact the Institute for free confidential legal assistance via the free phone number 0800/12 800 or via the website http://igvm-iefh.belgium.be.