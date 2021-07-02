‘Madness’: liberals oppose burkinis in Brussels public open-air swimming pool

“Burkinis allowed and women-only hours. The communitarian madness continues,” Bouchez said on Twitter, adding that MR “will denounce this in the Brussels and federal parliaments.”
Boerkini toegelaten en gereserveerde uren voor vrouwen. De communitaristische waanzin gaat voort. @MR_officiel zal dit in het Brusselse en federale parlement aanklagen. Onze waarden worden ondermijnd door de onkundige medeplichtigheid van sommigen. @SarahSchlitz moet ingrijpen. https://t.co/IAjo5hn1gX
“Our values are being undermined by the ignorant complicity of some. Sarah Schlitz must intervene,” he added, referring to the green Ecolo party’s State Secretary or Gender Equality, Equal Opportunities and Diversity.
According to Bouchez, the appointment of Haouach goes against “the neutrality of the state,” and was motivated by electoral considerations.
Schlitz’ cabinet, however, stated that the principles of neutrality are not being flouted as Haouach is not an employee of the state, and that the decision to appoint her was not motivated by electoral reasons, but because she “is the right person in the right place.”