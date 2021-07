The maximum price of petrol will increase from Tuesday (13 July), the FPS Economy announced on Monday.

The price of 95 (E10) will reach a maximum of €1.5880 per litre, an increase of 1.4 cents compared to the current price. The 98 (E5) will cost a maximum of €1.6680 per litre, up 1.6 cents on the current price.

The changes are the result of fluctuations in the prices of petroleum products and/or the bio-components inherent in their composition on the international markets, the FPS says.

The Brussels Times