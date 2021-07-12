   
Belgium wants ‘random’ police checks at borders for car travellers
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 12 July, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium wants ‘random’ police checks at borders for...
Petrol prices will rise from Tuesday ...
More rainy days before end of week brings...
EU expected to announce ban on sale of...
One-third of young travellers who tested negative in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 12 July 2021
    Belgium wants ‘random’ police checks at borders for car travellers
    Petrol prices will rise from Tuesday 
    More rainy days before end of week brings sunnier weather
    EU expected to announce ban on sale of all diesel and petrol cars from 2035
    One-third of young travellers who tested negative in Spain tested positive in Belgium
    Common asthma medicine has more side effects than thought
    Travellers can also get tested at Belgian pharmacies from Monday
    Migration: Frontex to double its border surveillance team in Lithuania
    Demonstrators reaffirm support for hunger-striking migrants
    Technical hitch forces Brussels Airlines plane to turn back
    Referendum on compliance of water law with EU directive divides Slovenia
    Basketball: Successful three-win run for Belgium’s Lions in Japan
    Brussels athlete wins Wimbledon in wheelchair tennis
    Coronavirus: Vaccination centre opened at Sporting de Charleroi Stadium
    ‘Don’t panic, but closely monitor,’ says coronavirus commissioner
    G20 finance ministers endorse global deal to tax multinationals
    Twice as many public figures under police protection in three years
    Fire service conducts 30 operations in Jodoigne and Wavre due to Saturday’s storm
    Coronavirus: Variants threaten economic recovery, G20 warns
    Personalities from media, medicine, education and cuisine receive awards
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium wants ‘random’ police checks at borders for car travellers

    Monday, 12 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Politie Westkust/Facebook

    There should be “random” police controls at Belgium’s borders to check travellers returning from holiday by car, according to Federal Public Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke.

    Travellers returning to Belgium from red zones by car should be subject to stricter controls, “by means of random checks” by police at the borders, he told VTM News on Sunday.

    However, while random checks at the border are possible, clear guidelines for the police will be needed, according to Stefaan Vannieuwenhuyse of the Grensleie police zone (Menen, Wevelgem and Ledegem), on the border with France.

    “We have 16 border crossings in our zone. We will see what we can do,” he said on Flemish radio on Monday morning.

    Foreigners entering Belgium have to be able to present a Covid Certificate (negative test or vaccination), but for returning Belgian residents, only the PLF is required.

    “With the PLF, however, the sincerity of the completion is a very important parameter. It is not so obvious to check this in the field,” Vannieuwenhuyse said. “We hope that people will do that right.”

    Related News:

     

    Checks will be limited anyway due to the limited staffing in the summer months, according to him.

    “Our people also have other tasks, the events sector is starting up again. It’s all hands on deck,” Vannieuwenhuyse said. “So that will be limited in time and space. People will always be slipping through the cracks.”

    For people travelling by plane, it is up to airlines to check better whether travellers have been tested or vaccinated before departure. If they do not check, they risk fines, according to Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden.

    “They have to comply with the rules. We have explicitly stated that it is their responsibility to carry out these checks in the interests of the health of everyone who travels by plane,” she told VTM News on Sunday.

    In recent days, the rules for returning travellers were the subject of discussion, as at least 20 young people flew back to Belgium from a party holiday in Spain, even though they tested positive for Covid-19, as their parents bought them tickets after finding a loophole in the system.

    As people without a Covid Certificate have to be tested upon return in Belgium, and have to remain in quarantine until the test result is negative, airline companies do not ask for a negative PCR test from Belgians who want to return home.

    “We cannot be strict enough about that,” said Vandenbroucke, adding that he advises people who have not yet been fully vaccinated not to travel to countries like Spain and Portugal.