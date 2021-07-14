Official anthem for Belgian Olympic athletes released...

The official anthem for the Belgian Olympic team has been released just over one week before the games kick off in Tokyo.

‘Now’s The Time’ was composed by Belgian DJs REGI and Mademoiselle Luna to encourage athletes, including the Borlée brothers, gymnast Nina Derwael and Nafissatou Thiam, the Belgian Olympic and Interfederal Committee (COIB) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Listen to the song here.

“It is a great honour that COIB asked Delphine and me to create the campaign song for the Belgian delegation. Now we just have to hope for a lot of medals, so that our song will be echoing through the boxes of the Olympic stadium in Tokyo,” REGI said.

The lyrics in the anthem – “All the work, all the years, all the sweat, all the tears, now’s the time” – refer to dreams, hard work and achieving goals.

“This song fits perfectly with the Olympic Games. The Olympic values, Friendship, Respect and the Strive to Excel united in one song and brought by two home-grown stars, that’s what Team Belgium stands for,” said Dieter Reyntjens, from the COIB.

During the 32nd edition of the Olympic Games, Belgium will be represented by 122 athletes, of whom 67 are male and 55 are female.

Amid fears of a rise in coronavirus cases in Japan, it was announced last week that the games will go ahead without a live audience, and the Olympic Village has been adjusted to the threat, and a ‘fever’ clinic specialised in the detection of the virus has been set up on-site as well.