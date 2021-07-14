   
Three times more infections than three weeks ago in Belgium, warns Van Gucht
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 14 July, 2021
Latest News:
Three times more infections than three weeks ago...
Belgium in Brief: Expat Names...
Belgium publishes list of most popular names in...
Brussels to put funding towards using empty buildings...
Ghent castle: Positive reaction for alternative renovation plan...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 14 July 2021
    Three times more infections than three weeks ago in Belgium, warns Van Gucht
    Belgium in Brief: Expat Names
    Belgium publishes list of most popular names in 2021
    Brussels to put funding towards using empty buildings for temporary housing
    Ghent castle: Positive reaction for alternative renovation plan
    Official anthem for Belgian Olympic athletes released
    Coronavirus pandemic increases global famine by one fifth
    Vaccine manufacturer Moderna accused of tax avoidance
    Public prosecutor to fine airlines that don’t check coronavirus travelling documents
    ZOO Antwerp presents OBAIA, a musical for Spring 2022
    Holiday Guide: What are the latest rules across the EU?
    Over 1,000 new coronavirus infections in Belgium per day
    Brussels offers subsidy for animal shelters
    The Recap: No Deaths, Electric Shocks & Red Flags
    The future of living: Book reading in the Citizens’ Garden of the European Parliament
    ‘Not bad at all’: young people faint more often after vaccination
    Over 50% of adults in EU now fully vaccinated, says Commission
    Belgium-based pharma company criticised for giving electric shocks to dogs
    Brussels Airlines to stop greeting passengers with ‘ladies and gentlemen’
    Zero Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, for the first time in a year
    View more
    Share article:

    Three times more infections than three weeks ago in Belgium, warns Van Gucht

    Wednesday, 14 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    The number of Covid-19 infections in Belgium continues to rise sharply, as three times more cases are being confirmed now than three weeks ago, health officials stated during a press conference on Wednesday.

    Currently, most infections occur in the younger age groups, but a slight increase among the elderly is happening as well, according to virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.

    “More than 1,000 infections are detected every day, on average,” he said. “That is a sharp increase, the number is now three times higher than it was three weeks ago.”

    The figures are doubling every eight days, and this rate will continue for a while, “but is not expected to increase significantly any further,” Van Gucht said.

    Related News:

     

    While many infections are being detected in departing and returning travellers, there is also a real increase in the number of cases, according to him.

    “We see this, for example, in the percentage of positive tests, which has increased remarkably among people who get tested because of Covid complaints or among high-risk contacts,” Van Gucht said.

    “There is a strong circulation of the virus in Belgium.”

    The biggest increase is seen in teenagers and people in their twenties, with half of the new infections occurring in the group younger than 24 years, with a peak among 17-year-olds last week.

    “There is, however, an increase in all age groups, including the over-60s, in contrast to last week,” he said, adding that infections are rising across all regions and provinces.

    Additionally, the infection rate – the number of confirmed infections per 100,00 inhabitants – is the highest in Brussels and Walloon Brabant.

    “We want to remind again that not everyone is fully protected by vaccination yet,” said Van Gucht. “In Belgium, and in large parts of Europe, there is a large circulation of the virus. Respecting the basic measures and focusing on outdoor activities remains important.”