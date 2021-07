The Consultative Committee which was meant to take place on Friday but was delayed due to the extreme weather of the previous days will now take place on Monday.

The government is expected to discuss the current epidemiological situation, as well as the next stop of the relaxations in Belgium’s “summer plan,” which was planned to take effect on 1 August, and which would include large-scale festivals going ahead, on Monday, rather than on this Friday.

Federal and regional ministers will now meet on Monday 19 July from 2:00 PM onwards, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s cabinet confirmed to The Brussels Times.

The main reason behind the delay of the Consultative Committee was the extreme weather that many parts of Belgium experienced on Thursday, as several deputy ministers are now busy focussing on the aftermath of the floods.

Originally, no replacement date or time was given by De Croo’s cabinet, however now it has been confirmed the meeting will take place on Monday.

In the runup to the meeting, Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke already said that he does not want to make “empty promises” about possible closing hours of bars or the reopening of nightclubs after summer, adding that it is not yet the time to “release all brakes.”