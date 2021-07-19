   
Not in our name: Belgian culture sector criticises handling of migrants on hunger strike
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 19 July, 2021
Latest News:
Not in our name: Belgian culture sector criticises...
Brussels citizens’ committee to tackle homelessness as next...
Summer Consultative Committee: What’s on the agenda?...
‘Don’t expect a big bang from 1 September,’...
Insurers promise rapid action for flood victims...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 19 July 2021
    Not in our name: Belgian culture sector criticises handling of migrants on hunger strike
    Brussels citizens’ committee to tackle homelessness as next issue
    Summer Consultative Committee: What’s on the agenda?
    ‘Don’t expect a big bang from 1 September,’ Vlieghe warns
    Insurers promise rapid action for flood victims
    Liege opens skips on Monday to deal with flood waste
    Olympics 2020: Meet Belgium’s gymnastics team
    Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to self-isolate
    Brussels’ last lambic brewery reimagines historical citrus blend
    Vaccines: 13.5 million doses delivered to Belgium so far
    Locals losing sleep now Midi Fair is back
    Voices under ruin of Pepinster, but little chance of survivors
    Service dogs can no longer be banned from public places in Wallonia
    EU agencies: Complete vaccination courses vital for maximum protection
    Former general ‘shocked’ by sacking of military intel chief
    Look me in the eyes: refugee portraits appear in Brussels
    On this day: 30 years ago, a political assassination in Liege
    Poll: One in five motorists is postponing holiday plans
    Coronavirus: New infections remain stable in the Netherlands
    Bad Weather: Verviers opens account number for donations
    View more
    Share article:

    Not in our name: Belgian culture sector criticises handling of migrants on hunger strike

    Monday, 19 July 2021

    Credit: Belga

    From writers to actors, around 200 professionals working in Belgium’s cultural sector have signed an open letter in which they criticise the government’s handling of the hundreds of migrants on hunger strike in Brussels.

    They urged policymakers to provide an “intelligible and coherent” response to the situation of the over 400 undocumented migrants who are demanding a blanket regularisation and have been on hunger strike since 23 May in protest of their situation.

    “We, the Belgian cultural workers, ambassadors of our country and our communities throughout the world, refuse to represent a Belgium which, through its immobility and silence, allows situations that lead to social death and the death of human beings,” the group wrote.

    The professionals, including actress Marijke Pinoy, film director Jean-Pierre Dardenne and theatre directors Milo Rau and Luk Perceval argued it was not possible to talk about the world on a stage, to give meaning, to entertain, to create social contacts and compassion, while in the heart of Belgium, people are fighting with their own lives.

    Related News

     

    “How can we still say without embarrassment that we are Belgian artists and technicians? How can we still be proud of what we are? How can we not be ashamed of the indirect and hidden violence that our country can cause when it comes to regularising people who fall outside the law?” the letter reads.

    They have now urged the government to take responsibility, before “the drama becomes a tragedy”, and that they will refuse to represent Belgium until this has been done, adding that they will “declare that this tacit and inhumane policy is not done in our name.”

    Deteriorating situation

    Some of the hunger strikers, who have taken refuge in the Beguinage church in the centre of Brussels and on the campus of the VUB in Ixelles, have now started refusing water, the support organisation USPR reports.

    Dokters van de Wereld, which is monitoring the hunger strikers, has also warned the health condition of the activists is rapidly deteriorating, and that there have been several suicide attempts in recent days, whilst others are suffering from kidney failure.

    They have said time and time again that they refuse to give up before a solution is found for everyone in the group, and although talks between the government and the migrants progressed slightly last week, the situation still seems far from resolved.

    State Secretary for Asylum and Migration Sammy Mahdi has continued to stress his stance, saying that the fight against economic exploitation high on the government’s agenda, but that he outright refuses to consider giving collective regularisation to the group, and has received backing from the government parties CD&V, Open VLD, MR, and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

    Several left-wing political parties – Groen, Ecolo and the PS – called on De Croo on Sunday to take the case out of the hands of Mahdi.

    “The situation of the hunger strikers in Brussels continues to deteriorate, and the talks are at a standstill. Given the critical situation, Groen asks the Prime Minister to intervene before there are any casualties,” Groen party chair Meyrem Almaci said on Twitter.

    In response to the criticism from other parties, Mahdi asked the Director-General of the Immigration Department, Freddy Roosemont, to visit the migrants on Sunday to understand their condition, and emphasised that he wants to prevent anyone from dying.

    Last week, Mahdi opened a “neutral zone” where the migrants could receive information about existing procedures and their options.