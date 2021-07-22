   
Ghent calls for help in tackling plague of midges
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 22 July, 2021
Latest News:
Ghent calls for help in tackling plague of...
Pukkelpop halts construction and ticket sales due to...
Divers start searching for flood victims in Liège...
‘Simple and sombre’ Olympics opening ceremony planned for...
Heavy police presence for funeral of assassinated journalist...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 22 July 2021
    Ghent calls for help in tackling plague of midges
    Pukkelpop halts construction and ticket sales due to ‘unexpected’ rule changes
    Divers start searching for flood victims in Liège
    ‘Simple and sombre’ Olympics opening ceremony planned for Friday
    Heavy police presence for funeral of assassinated journalist
    Brussels turns red again on European Covid travel map
    One third of horses participating in Tokyo Olympics from Belgium
    More heavy traffic expected towards holiday destinations this weekend
    European Parliament calls on the Commission to apply the rule of law conditionality on funding to Hungary
    Conings affair: Minister defends sacking of top officer
    Belgium in Brief: Ending The Hunger Strike
    ‘No new instructions or temporary solutions’ for hunger strikers, says Belgian Migration minister
    Belgium sends 150,000 coronavirus vaccines to Tunisia as health situation deteriorates
    Research: Antibiotics show promise in fighting skin cancer
    As dust settles, flood damage becomes clear: Thousands need new home
    Missing persons: Chance of finding survivors has now gone
    Staycation Spotlight: Hide & Seek festival
    Employment growing for first time since start of pandemic
    End of hunger strike leaves political damage in its wake
    No coronavirus figures update following National Day
    View more
    Share article:

    Ghent calls for help in tackling plague of midges

    Thursday, 22 July 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Pixabay

    A Ghent city councillor has called on the Flemish government to provide emergency help in tackling a plague of midges around the river Scheldt in the city.

    Midges, or Ceratopogonidae, are a group of biting insects that contains more than 5,000 different species. In normal times both males and females feed on plant nectar. However at mating time, the females begin to feed on the blood of mammals, and that includes humans.

    The insects are tiny, between one and four millimetres long, but their jaws are strong enough to pierce human skin, and their saliva contains an irritant compound to stop the clotting of blood at the tiny bite-site. The result for the person attacked is itchy and painful bites.

    The midges can also be a disease vector for illnesses caused by bacteria and parasites.

    Thanks to the so-called Sigma Plan for the River Scheldt, the low-lying river banks that are home to the midges will disappear in five years or so, in an effort to prevent flooding (although the plan has run into one legal obstacle just this week).

    City councillor Stijn De Roo (CD&V), however, would rather not wait that long. He is asking the Flemish government to provide pumps which would move the midges away, while making is harder for them to breed: a solution for present and future.

    The pumps are expensive to operate, he admits – €450 a day while they are working – but the situation is approaching a critical phase.

    Basically, the pump force water into the sediment in the river, stirring it up and forcing the midge larvae into the stream, where they will flow downstream, away from the breeding area.

    “In addition, we must of course monitor whether the pumps are working effectively,” said De Roo. “If they don’t function properly, the midges can spread again.”

    And the problem is not particular to the summer season.

    “We also have to deal with a midge plague in winter, so we have to get rid of them even then. And that can only be done by allowing more water to flow through the Scheldt.”