Namur’s firefighters battle tirelessly against floodwaters...

Firefighters in Namur province battled tirelessly against the floods in the Meuse valley throughout the night on Saturday and into Sunday morning, just several days after the region was ravaged by deadly floods.

“By 7:00 AM, we already had received calls for about 100 interventions, mainly to pump out water,” the dispatching service of Namur-Andenne-Gembloux (NAGE) zone, which was particularly badly affected, said on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall pounded the province on Saturday, flooding streets and houses, and sweeping away cars in towns along the Meuse, just several days after the same region was affected by severe floods, resulting in 36 deaths and thousands of houses being damaged and destroyed.

During last week’s flooding, NAGE zone’s fire service had to make about 800 interventions linked to the floods, while in the Dinant-Philippeville region, over 3,000 calls for help were received. The fire services said they expected to exceed these numbers this time around.

Most of the interventions on Sunday morning in the province also had to do with providing sandbags, mainly in and around the city of Namur.

However, no ambulances were required to be sent out in the NAGE zone this weekend.

