   
Namur’s firefighters battle tirelessly against floodwaters
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 25 July, 2021
Latest News:
More than 200 animals lost in floods home...
Belgian scientists help develop new method to predict...
Clearing damage and debris after latest floods took...
Namur’s firefighters battle tirelessly against floodwaters...
500 years ago, Renaissance master Albrecht Dürer was...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 25 July 2021
    More than 200 animals lost in floods home safely thanks to Facebook
    Belgian scientists help develop new method to predict ‘hidden’ solar storms
    Clearing damage and debris after latest floods took all night in Dinant
    Namur’s firefighters battle tirelessly against floodwaters
    500 years ago, Renaissance master Albrecht Dürer was here
    Free chips and drinks: Hospitality businesses in Antwerp protest against food and drink trucks
    First European country to lift restrictions now rushes to re-impose them as cases spike
    Research: How a new Covid variant sows its seeds
    EU auditors: How did they react to COVID-19?
    Heavy rain causes chaos across the land, with more to come
    Just over one week after deadly floods, Liège braces for more rainstorms
    Cyclist Wout van Aert wins first Belgian Olympic medal in Tokyo
    Brussels region approves higher limit for 5G radiation
    Long queues forming on the roads leading to European holiday destinations
    Rainy weekend with chance of storms expected in Belgium
    Delta strain of coronavirus now dominant in most of Europe, WHO and ECDC say
    Government hasn’t drawn economic and social lessons from coronavirus crisis, PS leader says
    ‘Smells like rotten fish and dead bodies’: Giant arum in bloom in Belgium
    Pukkelpop: Minister will investigate €1.8 million subsidy
    Citizens’ collective in flood-torn town to file charges against government for unintentional killing
    View more
    Share article:

    Namur’s firefighters battle tirelessly against floodwaters

    Sunday, 25 July 2021

    Image of the landslide at Namur casino on Saturday 24 July. Credit: Belga

    Firefighters in Namur province battled tirelessly against the floods in the Meuse valley throughout the night on Saturday and into Sunday morning, just several days after the region was ravaged by deadly floods.

    “By 7:00 AM, we already had received calls for about 100 interventions, mainly to pump out water,” the dispatching service of Namur-Andenne-Gembloux (NAGE) zone, which was particularly badly affected, said on Sunday.

    Heavy rainfall pounded the province on Saturday, flooding streets and houses, and sweeping away cars in towns along the Meuse, just several days after the same region was affected by severe floods, resulting in 36 deaths and thousands of houses being damaged and destroyed. 

    Related News

     

    During last week’s flooding, NAGE zone’s fire service had to make about 800 interventions linked to the floods, while in the Dinant-Philippeville region, over 3,000 calls for help were received. The fire services said they expected to exceed these numbers this time around.

    Most of the interventions on Sunday morning in the province also had to do with providing sandbags, mainly in and around the city of Namur.

    However, no ambulances were required to be sent out in the NAGE zone this weekend.

    The Brussels Times