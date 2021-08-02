Popular holiday destinations turn red again on European travel map

The map of Europe has changed again for travellers from Belgium, as a number of regions in France, Greece and Italy turned red this weekend, in the latest update of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

According to the latest changes, parts of France, Greece, Italy and Denmark have turned red, meaning that the risk of infection is now considered “high” by the Belgian authorities.

Until now, it was customary that the new colour codes were announced on Sunday, and would then take effect a few days later on Wednesday. This time, however, the new red zones came into effect immediately, from Sunday 1 August.

Among the new red zones are a number of popular holiday destinations. The change means that travellers who are not (fully) vaccinated, have to undergo a PCR test on day 1 of their return, and quarantine until they have a negative result.

In France, the Ile-de-France region, which includes Paris is now coloured red for travellers from Belgium, as is the entire south of the country, with the regions of Aquitaine, Limousin, Poitou-Charentes, Languedoc-Roussillon, Midi-Pyrénées, Auvergne, Rhône-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur.

For Greece, the areas of Central Macedonia, Western Macedonia, Western Greece and Peloponnese are now red zones, and in Italy, it concerns the islands of Sicily and Sardinia.

Lastly, the regions of Central Jutland and Faroer in Denmark were also added to the red zones for travellers.

All travellers wanting to enter Belgium after at least 48 hours abroad are required to complete the Passenger Locator Form (PLF), regardless of the colour code of the zone they return from.

Since 1 July, the colour codes no longer matter for people who are fully vaccinated or recently recovered from a Covid-19 infection, as they do not have to get tested or quarantine upon return to Belgium, according to the Belgian authorities.

The only exception to this rule concerns fully vaccinated travellers returning from an area considered a “very high risk country” by Belgium, but there are currently no EU countries on that list.