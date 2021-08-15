Belgium expected to turn fully red on European travel map

The coronavirus situation in Belgium continues to worsen, and depending on the evolution in the coming days, the whole of Belgium could turn red on the travel map of the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC).

Brussels already coloured red on the map in July, and Flanders and Wallonia are still orange, however as the number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants has either passed or is nearing 200 in both regions, they could soon follow suit.

“The incidence, the number of infections per two weeks for 100,000 inhabitants, is almost at 200. We are expected to cross that line next week and that is one of the conditions for turning red,” biostatistician Geert Molenberghs told VRT News.

“Of course, we want the figures to go down, but the situation is now steadily rising. That should actually be reversed,” he added.

Brussels currently has an incidence rate of 423, and a positivity rate of 5%. If the incidence rate continues to increase and reaches over 500, the region could turn an even darker red.