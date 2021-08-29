Belgian trains will almost return to normal by October 

The first, Line 161, between Gembloux and Ottignies, will be back in service on 30 August. At first, trains will only be able to run on one track and at reduced speed, which means some of them will be replaced temporarily by buses.
The portion of Line 37 between Liège and Nessonvaux will be open to train traffic from 1 September, while the portion of the same line that is located between Nessonvaux and Pepinster will reopen from 13 September.
Finally, the last remaining section, located on Line 44 between Pepinster and Spa, will reopen on 4 October, marking the full reestablishment of train services throughout the network.