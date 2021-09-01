The Recap: What’s New Today?...

Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

Big Tech spends €100 million every year lobbying EU: With the city still afflicted by the pandemic, this has been another bad summer for tourism in Brussels with foreigners avoiding the capital. On top of this, Belgium’s wettest summer on record did nothing to bring business to the sector.

Brussels’ best architecture award – the nominees: The nominees for the first Brussels architectural awards have been decided, with landmarks from Place Rogier to the summer bars of the Brussels parks in the running for the prizes.

Here’s what’s new from 1 September: The beginning of September marks a watershed in the year, with the return of holiday-makers, and kids going back to school. Let’s look at some of the changes coming into force today.

Brussels to free up €61 million for sectors worst affected by crisis: The Brussels government has freed up €61 million to support businesses in sectors that are still being badly affected by the coronavirus crisis, most of which are in the hospitality industry, including restaurants, cafés, nightclubs and hotels.

Sex worker murdered in Charleroi, another injured: A woman was murdered on Monday evening in an apartment building in Marcinelle, a district of Charleroi, according to the public prosecutor’s office, which confirmed the facts on Tuesday.

Garbage collectors in Flanders will monitor companies’ recycling: Garbage collectors in Flanders will start monitoring companies for sorting errors to see how well they’re recycling.

‘The more people eat online, the unhappier they are’: UAntwerp wants to know why: A recent study at the University of Antwerp of more than 37,000 respondents in 38 countries worldwide showed that 1 in 4 people regularly seek each other out online to share a drink or meal that they can’t have in person due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Brussels Times