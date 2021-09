People who cannot receive the coronavirus vaccine for medical reasons will soon be able to get free PCR tests, Minister of Health Frank Vandenbroucke said in the Chamber of Representatives on Tuesday.

Specifically, citizens who have allergies to certain substances in the vaccine that prevent them from taking it would be one example of people to benefit from these free tests.

The measure is intended as a way of making sure that parts of the population with legitimate reasons not to be vaccinated are not unfairly penalised and can still enjoy the liberties of the vaccinated population as many sectors reopen but with the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) requirement.

Once a negative test has been established, this can be recorded on the CST app, allowing these individuals to participate in many of the events that now require a CST.

