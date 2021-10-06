   
Nine in ten national trains run on time in September
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 06 October, 2021
Latest News:
Nine in ten national trains run on time...
Brussels mayors ask ‘clear rules’ for controls on...
‘Twice as many’: hospitals can’t handle new wave...
More than 5 billion with limited access to...
Wallonia leads the way with 40,000 third vaccine...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 06 October 2021
    Nine in ten national trains run on time in September
    Brussels mayors ask ‘clear rules’ for controls on Covid Safe Ticket
    ‘Twice as many’: hospitals can’t handle new wave of girls with eating disorders
    More than 5 billion with limited access to water by 2050
    Wallonia leads the way with 40,000 third vaccine doses
    Belgium to coordinate Europe’s vaccine donations to speed up global rollout
    Belgium in Brief: The Monday Blues
    Rising sea temperatures destroyed 14% of world’s coral reefs
    EMA considers rolling review of first anti-Covid pill ‘in coming days’
    Employers fear ‘Monday morning sickness’ if Belgium bans sick notes
    ‘Historically high energy prices’ lead to €700 increase in bills
    Google Maps will soon suggest most eco-friendly route
    Belgian restaurant in world top 50 for 16th time
    European Commission presents first-ever EU strategy on combating antisemitism
    Fewer Covid-19 infections, increase in hospitalisations
    Brussels expands public drinking ban in city centre
    Nearly 150,000 booster vaccines administered in Belgium so far
    ‘Possible effect of Covid Safe Ticket’: more Brussels young people want vaccine
    Ethnic profiling and violence: 75% of Brussels youth fear police
    Antwerp hosting ‘Oscars of Gastronomy’ event to promote Belgian cuisine
    View more
    Share article:

    Nine in ten national trains run on time in September

    Wednesday, 06 October 2021

    Credit: Bas Meijer/Wikipedia

    Interior rail traffic ran on-time 90.9% of the time – the second-best result since 2015, Belga News Agency reported. However, the number of trains being cancelled also increased over the month.

    In September, nine in ten national passenger trains arrived at the time due or had a total delay time of six minutes by the time they reached their terminal destination. Only in September 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic, were trains more punctual with 92.6% on-time.

    Related Posts

    However, more trains have also been cancelled than in September 2020 (2.4% in 2021 vs. 1.9% in 2020). In total, 2007 trains were partly cancelled last month – this is when part of the planned journey was not completed. 666 trains were cancelled entirely and did not depart.

    This rise in cancellations is driven by two factors. Firstly, the rail network has not entirely recovered from July’s floods in Wallonia which means that many lines are still being repaired. Secondly, incidences of human intrusions on the tracks has increased which has a considerable impact on train efficiency and cancellations.

    The Brussels Times