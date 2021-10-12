Belgium balances the budget...

Tuesday, 12 October 2021
The Belgian government has reached a final agreement on the country’s budget Tuesday morning, ahead of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s Sate of the Union address.
The plan, constructed with insights from top ministers in the country, should reduce the budget deficit for 2022 from its current 5.4 percent to 3.1 percent, reports De Standaard.
Other significant changes include the following:
Earlier today, socialists urged the government to consider fighting tax evasion over cutting costs in order to balance the budget.
Negotiations seemed to stall at times, but the government reached a consensus on Tuesday morning ahead of a scheduled press conference explaining the measures.