   
Belgium to invest in sustainable heating in 2022
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 17 October, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium to invest in sustainable heating in 2022...
Anti-vaxxers demonstrate against Covid Safe Ticket in Brussels...
Belgium’s investment funds total 260 billion euros in...
Brussels to Luxembourg by train in two hours...
Daily Covid infections up by almost 30% in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Brussels to Luxembourg by train in two hours soon possible
    2
    600 extras wanted for film about Belgian ‘Porn King’ and notorious Antwerp nightclub
    3
    Lidl goes on strike: Half of supermarkets in Belgium closes on Saturday
    4
    Daily Covid infections up by almost 30% in Belgium
    5
    Asylum centre in Brussels goes on strike on Monday
    Share article:

    Belgium to invest in sustainable heating in 2022

    Sunday, 17 October 2021

    © PxHere

    The federal government will set aside about one million euros in its 2022 budget for a social tariff for sustainable heating, Federal Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten said on Saturday at a conference of the “Groen party”, to which she belongs.

    This arrangement will allow for a social tariff for heating produced in a sustainable manner, for example through aquathermal or geothermal energy.

    Until now, such a measure had not been planned by the federal government. Currently, when social housing companies opt for this type of heating, it’s municipalities that sometimes chip in to pay the difference, according to Belga News Agency.

    “Social housing companies will thus be able to choose these alternatives to gas,” Minister Van der Straeten stressed. “In this way we are encouraging the use of sustainable, economical heating, free of CO2 emissions.”

    The modalities of the new measure, which will take effect next year, are yet to be clarified.

    Latest news

     Anti-vaxxers demonstrate against Covid Safe Ticket in Brussels
    Hundreds of supporters of the anti-vaxx movement gathered on Saturday outside the headquarters of the Pfizer pharmaceutical company to protest ...
    Belgium’s investment funds total 260 billion euros in assets
    Belgium’s funds industry grew by 5.3% (13 billion euros) in the second quarter of this year, bringing investment funds available to the public to ...
    Brussels to Luxembourg by train in two hours soon possible
    The fastest train ride between Brussels and Luxembourg currently takes almost three hours, but that could be slashed to about two hours thanks to the ...
    Daily Covid infections up by almost 30% in Belgium
    Between 6 and 12 October, an average of 2,438 people were infected with the Covid-19 virus every day, according to figures from the Sciensano public ...
    Over 80,000 companies in Belgium non-compliant with anti-money laundering meassures
    Over 80,000 companies and non-profits in Belgium are still not compliant with the Ultimate Business Owner (UBO) register, which is required of them ...
    Increase in tax exemption for donations in Belgium fails to meet expectations
    The increase from 45% to 60% in the tax exemption for donations, decided by the former federal government in June 2020, has cost Belgium more than ...
    Sex workers in Belgium to get more social rights protection
    The social rights of sex workers will soon be better protected in Belgium, Belga News Agency reports. The Council of Ministers has approved a draft ...
    Belgian firms sent almost 266 billion euros to tax havens last year
    Hundreds of Belgian firms sent close to 266 billion euros to tax havens last year, De Tijd reported on Saturday. Any Belgian individual or firm ...
    Belgian investigator wins prestigious US prize
    Olivier Hardy, an investigator with the federal police’s anti-terrorist unit in Brussels, DR3, received on Friday a "Top Cop" prize in Washington for ...
    Pegasus Project: European Parliament awards journalism prize to investigation of use of spyware
    The Daphne Caruana Prize for Journalism was awarded on Thursday to the journalists from the Pegasus Project coordinated by the Forbidden Stories ...
    Belgians can now test their knowledge of driving rules and win prizes
    The Walloon Road Safety Agency (AWSR) launched on Friday a quiz to allow the general public to test their knowledge of the highway code. Last year, ...
    600 extras wanted for film about Belgian ‘Porn King’ and notorious Antwerp nightclub
    A Belgian movie telling the story of a notorious Antwerp nightclub with connections to a Belgian 'Porn King' is looking for 600 extras at the end of ...