   
EU should invest €5 trillion in climate plan, says State Secretary for Economic Recovery
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021
Latest News:
EU should invest €5 trillion in climate plan,...
Brussels café managers ask for security guards following...
1.6 tonnes of drugs, 27 suspects: Belgian police...
75% more sexual violence victims seek help in...
European Commission outlines possible action against the rule...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    New coronavirus infections above 3,000 for first time since May
    2
    Brussels Airport adds 10 flight destinations this winter
    3
    Belgian chocolatier agrees to $15 million settlement over misled consumers allegations
    4
    Café patron stabs manager after being asked to see proof of vaccination
    5
    ‘Start of infection wave’: Flanders to turn red on European map again
    Share article:

    EU should invest €5 trillion in climate plan, says State Secretary for Economic Recovery

    Tuesday, 19 October 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    The European Union must invest €5 trillion in its climate plan over the next decade to “retain its credibility as a political project,” according to State Secretary for Economic Recovery, Thomas Dermine.

    On the eve of the relaunch of the EU’s economic governance reform, the French-speaking socialist announced his radical proposal, which he said would be needed to meet the Paris agreement targets in an interview with De Tijd.

    Dermine explained that, in part, the financing of this plan would rely on European fiscal measures – including a minimum tax on multinationals, financial transactions, digital giants, among others – and on the intervention of central banks, through money creation and the issuing of debt.

    As an example of how this would work, he referred to the EU’s major recovery and resilience plan, which is financed by a joint loan on this scale.

    He added that, to make this work, green investments should not be included in the calculation of maximum spending under the Stability and Growth Pact (SGP), a set of fiscal rules designed to prevent countries in the EU from spending beyond their means.

    Related News

     

    According to these rules, which are currently suspended until 2022 due to the pandemic and are being reviewed on an EU-level, national debt cannot surpass 60% of a nation’s GDP, while a state’s budget deficit cannot exceed 3% of its GDP, orders that are difficult to abide by if countries are making significant climate investments.

    Dermine said that the solution would be to give green investments immunity of these rules under a system that can distinguish between green and non-green investments when screening national recovery plans, to prevent a further drop in public investment.

    “Technically, this is possible as the European Commission has already developed such a tool,” said Dermine.

    “We also have informal bilateral contacts with several Member States. None of them have said the idea is stupid, but it’s going to be a political battle, that’s the essence of change,” he added.

    Latest news

    Brussels café managers ask for security guards following stabbing over vaccination proof
    Managers of cafes in Brussels are asking to be provided with security guards if they’re to continue enforcing rules surrounding proof of vaccination, ...
    1.6 tonnes of drugs, 27 suspects: Belgian police bust major gang
    The Belgian police and public prosecutor's office arrested 27 suspects and seized 1.6 tonnes of drugs, over €80,000 and a number of weapons in a ...
    75% more sexual violence victims seek help in Brussels since summer
    There has been a 75% increase in the number of people asking for help from the Brussels Centre for the Treatment of Sexual Violence (CPVS) since the ...
    European Commission outlines possible action against the rule of law crisis in Poland
    In a speech at the European Parliament plenary on Tuesday morning, Commission president Ursula von der Leyen listed three options for action against ...
    PFOS contamination found in air around 3M factory
    Months after unsafe levels of the chemical PFOS were discovered in the water and soil in the vicinity of a 3M factory in Antwerp, in addition to in ...
    Belgium is global leader in plastic recycling and bioplastic innovations
    Belgium is among the best-performing countries when it comes to innovation in plastic recycling and researching alternative plastics technologies, an ...
    Lidl reopens all Belgian shops as strike actions end
    Lidl has confirmed that all its shops in Belgium will reopen on Tuesday following six days of closure across various branches due to strike actions. ...
    Brussels Christmas Market will once again return on 26 November
    It may only be October, but the news that Brussels will get back its Christmas market this year means that seasonal celebrations with Glühwein ...
    New coronavirus infections above 3,000 for first time since May
    The number of people testing positive for coronavirus has skyrocketed to the highest rate since the start of May 2021. Between 9 and 15 October, ...
    Brussels Airport adds 10 flight destinations this winter
    Some 130 destinations will be served from Brussels Airport this winter, the company announced on Monday, just a few days before the start of the ...
    Brussels pharmacies report rush on rapid tests due to Covid Safe Ticket
    Many pharmacists in Brussels have noticed a remarkable increase in the demand for Covid-19 tests this weekend, following the official expansion of ...
    Students filmed naked on ULB campus given a warning
    A group of students caught on camera mimicking sexual acts on the campus of the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) have been issued an official ...