   
More than 1,300 Covid-19 patients in Belgian hospitals
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 27 October, 2021
Latest News:
Limiting private contacts ‘needed to fight autumn wave’,...
Belgium’s decision on possible third shot postponed until...
Experts and politicians respond to new coronavirus measures...
New fraudulent e-mails circulating in Belgium...
Belgian ‘Space Bakery’ project highlighted at World Expo...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Experts and politicians respond to new coronavirus measures
    2
    More than 1,300 Covid-19 patients in Belgian hospitals
    3
    Masks reintroduced indoors, teleworking encouraged
    4
    Belgium intends to activate the pandemic law, says Health Minister
    5
    Visitors to embark on Orient Express adventure at Brussels exhibition
    Share article:

    More than 1,300 Covid-19 patients in Belgian hospitals

    Wednesday, 27 October 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    More than 1,300 people are in hospital as a result of coronavirus infections, as the number of new cases continues to rise in Belgium.

    Between 20 and 26 October, an average of 121.3 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals per day, a 53% increase since the previous week, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Wednesday morning.

    On Tuesday, a total of 1,312 people were in hospitals due to an infection (20 more than on Monday), including 260 patients being treated in intensive care (-4), with 124 on a ventilator (+3).

    Although the situation in the hospitals is worsening, it is more under control than it was in November, before people could get vaccinated, as between 6,000 and 7,000 people were in hospitals during that month’s peak, despite the infection rate being similar to the one Belgium is experiencing now.

    However, as a result of the increase in hospitalisations, all hospitals in Belgium have been asked to progressively revert to phase 1A within two weeks, meaning 25% of the approved ICU capacity must be reserved for Covid-19 patients.

    Related News

     

    Between 17 and 21 October, an average of 5,555 new coronavirus infections were identified every day – a 76% increase from the previous seven days.

    Although this increase can in part be explained by the fact that the average number of tests taken has increased by 32% since last week (65,561.6), the positivity rate itself has also risen, now sitting at 8.7%, up by 2% since last week – the highest rate since April.

    As a result of the worsening epidemiological situation, Belgium’s Consultative Committee announced on Tuesday evening that it strongly recommends returning to telework, and reintroduced all indoor face mask-wearing across the whole country.

    During the same period, an average of 14.1 people died per day from the virus, up 6% from last week. This brings the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,914.

    The virus reproduction rate meanwhile sits at 1.27, after skyrocketing to 1.37 during the weekend. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is above 1, it means that the epidemic is gaining ground in Belgium.

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, has decreased slightly and now sits at 529.5 over the past 14 days, up by 117%.

    As of Monday, more than 8.68 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 87% of the adult population, and 75% of the total population.

    Meanwhile, more than 8.53 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 86% of the adult population in Belgium, and 74% of the total population.

    Belgium has also started administering booster doses of coronavirus vaccines to people from certain vulnerable groups to keep the protection against the coronavirus sufficiently high. As of Monday, almost 523,000 people had received such a dose.

    Latest news

    Limiting private contacts ‘needed to fight autumn wave’, expert warns
    The Consultative Committee announced it is introducing a handful of measures in public spaces to control the quickening spread of the coronavirus, ...
    Belgium’s decision on possible third shot postponed until Saturday
    The decision on how Belgium will proceed with the roll-out of third shots of the coronavirus vaccine has been postponed until Saturday.  The news ...
    Experts and politicians respond to new coronavirus measures
    The handful of measures (re-)introduced by Belgium's Consultative Committee on Tuesday in response to the worsening coronavirus situation have had a ...
    New fraudulent e-mails circulating in Belgium
    A warning has been put out about new phishing e-mails that have been circulating since last Saturday and are sent from what could appear to be an ...
    Belgian ‘Space Bakery’ project highlighted at World Expo in Dubai
    The Puratos Space Bakery project is taking centre stage at the Belgian pavilion in Dubai, where the World Expo is taking place. This week is ...
    Brussels metro lines disrupted by strike action
    Four of the Brussels metro lines (M1, M2, M5, and M6) are delayed on Wednesday morning following union strikes commencing at 9:00 AM. The Brussels ...
    Arrival of Dutch company will double the number of rental mopeds in Brussels
    The arrival of 500 new e-mopeds from Dutch rental company GO Sharing will double the amount of rental mopeds in Brussels. While sometimes also ...
    Masks reintroduced indoors, teleworking encouraged
    Masks will again be mandatory inside shops and other indoor public spaces, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced in a press conference on ...
    Belgium intends to activate the pandemic law, says Health Minister
    "We intend to activate the pandemic law," Public Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke confirmed on Tuesday in the House committee, ahead of Tuesday's ...
    Offers for fake Covid Safe Tickets circulating on social media
    As the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) becomes mandatory in many places across Belgium, offers for forgeries are increasingly circulating on social media. ...
    EU auditors: More worried about the future budget than about pervasive errors in the 2020 budget
    The European Court of Auditors (ECA) have signed off the 2020 EU accounts as giving a true and fair view of the union’s financial position but like ...
    Belgium aims to tackle sexual violence with video interrogations
    The federal government is looking to tackle sexual violence and increase convictions connected to this crime by relying more heavily on video ...