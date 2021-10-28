   
Thousands of travellers could face delays at Brussels Airport due to action
Thursday, 28 October, 2021
    Thousands of travellers could face delays at Brussels Airport due to action

    Thursday, 28 October 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The around 50,000 travellers expected by Brussels Airport in Zaventem on Friday could face delays as the police at the border controls are planning a work-to-rule action.

    A predicted increase in the number of passengers passing through the airport as a result of the start of the autumn break resulted in a warning being put out to travellers to factor in extra time to account for longer than normal check-in times and additional coronavirus requirements, however, they may risk having to wait even longer.

    The federal police are holding a punctuality action – a form of job action in which employees do no more than the minimum required by the rules of their contract, or precisely follow all safety or other regulations.

    “The people at the border controls will do their job thoroughly, which will, unfortunately, cause long queues,” Luc Breugelmans of the union ACOD told Het Nieuwsblad.

    Time pressure and false promises

    According to Breugelmans, the police don’t get enough time to check travellers’ documents, which “results in officers being rushed and making mistakes.”

    “What makes the police really angry is that they are put under pressure to work faster with the few people they have. That can lead to dangerous situations, they should realise that by now,” Breugelmans said.

    They are also protesting against staff shortages promised following the 2016 attacks at the airport, and the promise of a pay rise, both of which have never materialised.

    Breugelmans said that it is so coincidence the action is taking place on Friday when it will be much busier at the airport. “Of course, the effect is greater then. Not nice for the travellers, but better now than next summer.”

    Meanwhile, the airport itself said it will do “everything it can to avoid queues as much as possible.”

    The border police at the Brussels-Midi train station may also be taking part in the action, meaning long queues may occur there as well.

