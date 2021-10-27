Brussels Airport warns autumn holidaymakers to arrive early...

Passengers leaving from Brussels Airport this autumn have been advised to factor in extra time to account for longer than normal check-in times and additional coronavirus requirements.

More than 430,000 passengers are expected to depart from the airport during the ten-day autumn holiday period, more than four times the number during the same period in 2020 (97,500 passengers), the airport announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Passengers have been warned to make sure they have their documents in order ahead of travelling. The documents required vary from country to country. The airport also advised allowing for a longer time at check-in due to the need to inspect the additional documents for every passenger; an online guide has been published to calculate how early people should arrive for their flight.

Passengers are reminded that the Passenger Locator Form can now only be filled out online. It can also be checked at the airport by Federal Police. Returning travellers will be given 180 days to correctly complete the document.

Belgian residents who have been abroad for more than 48 hours must complete a PLF.

“We want to give people the flexibility to prepare well in advance, especially people who are not used to working with electronics and QR codes and so on,” Arne Brinckman, spokesperson for Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke, told The Brussels Times.

Popular destinations for travel this year include Spain, the Canary Islands, Portugal, Turkey and Egypt.