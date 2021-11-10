   
Train punctuality at lowest level in two years
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 10 November, 2021
Latest News:
Train punctuality at lowest level in two years...
On this day in Brussels: The unknown soldier...
People who show fake Covid Safe Ticket or...
World’s oldest whisky sold for €93,000 per bottle...
Flu could become ‘double problem’ in Belgium this...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    World’s oldest whisky sold for €93,000 per bottle in Belgian shop
    2
    Flu could become ‘double problem’ in Belgium this year, warns Van Gucht
    3
    Teleworking ‘absolutely necessary’ to avoid stricter measures
    4
    Brussels announces measures for expanded Christmas festivities
    5
    Holy water and prayers must restore altar in Flemish church after sex video
    Share article:

    Train punctuality at lowest level in two years

    Wednesday, 10 November 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Domestic trains running on time in Belgium reached a two-year low of 89.6% in October, according to data shared on Monday by railway manager Infrabel.

    This is the first time since November 2019 that punctuality fell below 90%, Belga News Agency reported, adding that October is typically one of the more difficult months for train traffic.

    The domestic passenger trains’ on time rate of 89.6% means that just under nine out of ten trains were on schedule, or arrived at their destinations with a maximum delay of six minutes.

    The last time the rate was lower was in November 2019, when it was 86.4%. Since then, it has always been 90% or higher, with peaks of 97.2% when the country was in complete lockdown in April of 2020.

    In October, a total of 3,079 trains were partially or fully cancelled, which translated to a cancellation rate of 2.7%. In 2020, that rate was 1.7%.

    Related News

     

    So far, the only months of 2021 with higher cancellation rates are February, June and July.

    October is traditionally one of the more difficult months for train punctuality because there are often slippery tracks as a result of fallen leaves.

    This year, there were also many delays caused by personal accidents or as a result of people being on or near the tracks. Delays from foreign rail networks also affected the punctuality of domestic trains.

    Latest news

    On this day in Brussels: The unknown soldier
    On this day in 1922, five coffins were lined up in the first class waiting room at Bruges station. They contained the remains of five unknown Belgian ...
    People who show fake Covid Safe Ticket or PLF now risk prison sentence
    People who use a fake Covid Safe Ticket (CST) or Passenger Location Form (PLF) in Belgium will immediately be summoned to the correctional court and ...
    World’s oldest whisky sold for €93,000 per bottle in Belgian shop
    Two bottles of the oldest single malt Scotch Whisky in the world, which sat in a barrel for 80 years, have been sold by a local store in West ...
    Flu could become ‘double problem’ in Belgium this year, warns Van Gucht
    The arrival of the flu this year threatens to become a "double problem" in Belgium, says virologist Steven Van Gucht. As a fourth wave is ...
    Teleworking ‘absolutely necessary’ to avoid stricter measures
    A generalisation of telework is 'absolutely necessary' to avoid stricter measures from being needed in the next few weeks, says the head of the ...
    Brussels announces measures for expanded Christmas festivities
    Brussels has announced the coronavirus measures for the 20th edition of its annual “Winter Wonders” celebrations, as it cautiously hopes celebrations ...
    Coronavirus already cost Belgium’s social security nearly €20 billion
    The impact of the coronavirus crisis on the social security system in Belgium amounts to over €19 billion, figures by the Court of Audit show. For ...
    Mediamarkt cyber attack: hackers demand $50 million in Bitcoin
    Since Monday morning, the European branches of German company Mediamarkt have been dealing with a cyber attack. Now RTL Nieuws reports that the ...
    €15,000 dispute for Belgian brewery over police caricature
    A Belgian policeman has taken legal action against a local brewery as he believes they used his image on a beer label without his permission. ...
    Unions warn of empty shelves if agreement isn’t reached
    Belgian unions have warned of actions that could interrupt food supplies leaving depots if an agreement on wages cannot be reached in negotiations on ...
    EU called on to set global example with new internet law
    European citizens, non-profit organisations and Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen have called on the European Union to set a global standard with ...
    Extra shot recommended for all those who received J&J vaccine
    Belgium's Superior Health Council recommends an additional vaccination for everyone who has received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson ...