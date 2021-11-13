   
European Commission questions independence of Belgium’s Data Protection Authority
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 13 November, 2021
Latest News:
European Commission questions independence of Belgium’s Data Protection...
Children over 12 who want to see Sinterklaas...
Vandenbroucke calls for masks for nine-year-olds...
European Parliament wants to stop law suits intended...
Five people arrested as police crack down on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Bedbugs ‘a growing problem’ in Brussels
    2
    Coronavirus – Average of 10,000 infections per day reached
    3
    Extra measures are ‘urgently needed’ across Belgium
    4
    Dutch government announces short, mild lockdown as cases rise
    5
    Brussels Airlines unveils new logo with ‘Belgian Identity’
    Share article:

    European Commission questions independence of Belgium’s Data Protection Authority

    Saturday, 13 November 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The European Commission is investigating whether some members of the Data Protection Authority in Belgium, formerly known as the Privacy Commission, work with sufficient independence.

    Proceedings were already launched against Belgium in June, reports VRT, but according to the Commission there was no response and therefore a second step in the procedure will now be taken.

    The European Commission says “some members of the Belgian Data Protection Authority cannot currently be considered free of external influence, as they either report to a management committee dependent on the Belgian government, have participated in government projects to trace COVID-19 contacts, or are members of the Information Security Committee.”

    According to the Commission, the independence of the Data Protection Authority in Belgium is therefore not guaranteed, and this goes against the European privacy legislation (GDPR).

    Belgium was then given two months to take action after the proceedings launched in June, but “Belgium’s response did not address the issues raised in the letter of formal notice and the members concerned have remained in their positions,” the European Commission says.

    Related News

     

    A “reasoned opinion” has now been sent, and Belgium has another two months to take the appropriate measures. If the country fails to do so, the Commission may refer the matter to the European Court of Justice.

    Questions will be asked of the external members of the Data Protection Authority, including top civil servant Frank Robben, who, from his various positions, is involved in setting up and running government data projects, which – in his capacity as a member of the Data Protection Authority – he himself also co-controls.

    Earlier this year, Robben was already questioned about his various positions and said that he correctly handles possible conflicts of interest, a defense he is repeating now despite the fact that he says he is not holding on to his position.

    The European Commission expects action from Belgium’s Parliament, which will discuss the issue next week.

    Latest news

    Children over 12 who want to see Sinterklaas dock in Antwerp will have to show CST
    Families looking to participate in the Belgian tradition of watching Sinterklaas dock his steamer in Antwerp will need to present a Covid Safe Ticket ...
    Vandenbroucke calls for masks for nine-year-olds
    Belgium’s Minister of Public Health Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit) is calling for mandatory face masks from the age of 9, along with stricter controls ...
    European Parliament wants to stop law suits intended to intimidate and silence journalists
    The parliament has adopted a report on measures to counteract the increasing threat that Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) ...
    Five people arrested as police crack down on crime in neighbourhoods around North Station
    The Brussels-North police zone is cracking down on crime in the neighbourhood of the North station. During the night from Wednesday to Thursday, ...
    Science vs. politics
    BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES Weekly analysis and untold stories With SAM MORGAN Other Brussels behind the scenes stories: A matter of common ...
    Nightlife Blackout: Demonstration held in Brussels against sexual violence in bars, clubs
    On Friday evening, the planned Nightlife Blackout took place in Brussels, with hundreds of people gathering in the centre of the city to protest ...
    Bedbugs ‘a growing problem’ in Brussels
    Bedbugs are becoming a “growing problem” in Brussels, according to research from Puerto, a non-profit organisation that supports (ex) homeless ...
    Coronavirus – Average of 10,000 infections per day reached
    Between 3 and 9 November, an average of 10,081 people were infected with Covid-19 every day in Belgium, according to figures from the Sciensano ...
    Extra measures are ‘urgently needed’ across Belgium
    With nearly 15,000 new Covid-19 cases confirmed on Monday, it is clear that "action is urgently needed" in all of Belgium, according to ...
    Dutch government announces short, mild lockdown as cases rise
    The Dutch Government has announced a short, partial lockdown of three weeks, starting on Saturday, to curb the rising number of Covid-19 infections ...
    Bird flu detected: Belgian poultry owners must confine their birds from Monday
    Everyone who keeps poultry must keep their animals caged up from Monday 15 November, as bird flu (H5N1) was discovered in a wild goose in the ...
    Belgium moved on to list of 10 countries of ‘very high concern’ by ECDC
    The situation of the Covid-19 epidemic continues to deteriorate and is considered of "very high concern" in ten countries and "high concern" in ...