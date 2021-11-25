   
Infected people can soon log high-risk contacts online themselves
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 25 November, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Your Driver Won’t Be Arriving...
Belgium could enter ‘lockdown light’ soon, says Van...
Uber demonstration closes off Brussels tunnels...
Infected people can soon log high-risk contacts online...
Doctor suspected of falsifying 2,000 CSTs arrested...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Belgium could enter ‘lockdown light’ soon, says Van Ranst
    2
    New daily cases surpass 16,000, almost 700 Covid-19 patients in ICU
    3
    Vaccines only protect against 40% of transmission due to Delta variant
    4
    Uber shuts down in Brussels from Friday evening
    5
    All Belgium’s provincial governors ask early Consultative Committee meeting
    Share article:

    Infected people can soon log high-risk contacts online themselves

    Thursday, 25 November 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    People notified of a high-risk contact through the Coronalert app will also be able to register online and receive a test code. Credit: Belga

    Belgium is looking to streamline its test and trace system, as centres tasked with reaching out to high-risk contacts of infected people are completely overrun as a result of the worsening coronavirus situation.

    Soon, people infected with the virus will receive a link by text to log potential high-risk contacts on the mijngezondheid.be website, to speed up the sending of a test code and a quarantine certificate to people who are at risk of being infected.

    Those notified of a high-risk contact through the Coronalert app, of whom some currently have to wait days before getting a code to get tested, can also register online and receive a test code.

    This was decided by Belgium’s various Ministers of Health during the inter-ministerial conference on Wednesday, and confirmed during an interview for VRT’s Laat show by Karine Moykens, who chairs the Inter-Federal Committee on Testing and Tracing.

    As part of the new system, of which the changes are expected to be implemented in early December, it was also decided that if a (potentially) infected person does not undertake these steps themselves, for example, if they are too ill, have insufficient digital skills or were simply negligent, the call centre would still intervene.

    More tests, understaffed centres

    Under the current system, an infected person should wait to receive a call from a centre to check on their potential high-risk contacts – someone who had face-to-face contact with an infected person for at least 15 minutes without keeping 1.5 metres distance – however, centres have reached their limits, as Belgium is currently breaking records when it comes to coronavirus figures.

    In the last week, the highest number of coronavirus tests taken in seven days was recorded since the start of the pandemic in Belgium. Last Friday, 131,885 people were tested, a Belgian daily record since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

    Meanwhile, last Monday, according to a still incomplete count, at least 23,621 infections were registered in Belgium, a new record, replacing the previous one set during the height of the second wave when 22,221 cases were reported in one day.

    Related News

     

    While the number of tests being taken increased, the centres’ manpower decreased, further adding salt to the wound. “The number of tests is not at its limit, but the number of staff is,” Moykens said.

    “In one day, 34,000 infected people are contacted. We can no longer achieve that. We not only have to speak with the high-risk contacts, we also have people who call us themselves.”

    It is hoped this new tool, which will see an infected person enter the name and mobile phone number or e-mail address of their high-risk contacts so they can receive test codes, will reduce pressure on the centres, as it would mean infected people no longer need to be called.

    Latest news

    Belgium in Brief: Your Driver Won’t Be Arriving Soon?
    From tomorrow 6:00 PM, Uber will disappear from the Brussels-Capital Region, it announced yesterday. The decision follows a ruling by the Brussels ...
    Belgium could enter ‘lockdown light’ soon, says Van Ranst
    Belgium is likely to introduce a "lockdown light" in the fight against the fourth wave of coronavirus infections soon, according to virologist Marc ...
    Uber demonstration closes off Brussels tunnels
    A demonstration by drivers linked to the Uber app is disrupting traffic and resulted in the closure of multiple tunnels on Thursday morning in ...
    Doctor suspected of falsifying 2,000 CSTs arrested
    A doctor from the Liège region suspected of issuing 2,000 false coronavirus vaccination certificates to create fake Covid Safe Tickets (CST) was ...
    How irregular spending remains undetected and uncorrected in EU’s largest spending area
    The European Commission underestimates the error rate in Cohesion spending in the member states because of shortcomings in its control system, ...
    New daily cases surpass 16,000, almost 700 Covid-19 patients in ICU
    More than 16,000 new coronavirus infections are being reported on a daily basis in Belgium, while almost 300 Covid-19 patients are being hospitalised ...
    Vaccines only protect against 40% of transmission due to Delta variant
    The highly infectious Delta variant has reduced the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing transmission of the coronavirus to 40%, the World Health ...
    Why Brussels still lags with vaccines
    Belgium has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, but in Brussels – particularly the poorer neighbourhoods on the west side of the canal ...
    EU agencies recommend booster vaccination to reduce COVID-19 risks in Winter
    The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) warns in a risk assessment today that there is a risk of a very high COVID-19 burden ...
    Uber shuts down in Brussels from Friday evening
    On Wednesday, the Brussels Court of Appeal ruled that drivers can no longer work with the Uber app as it stated that an earlier order against Uber - ...
    All Belgium’s provincial governors ask early Consultative Committee meeting
    The governors of Belgium's ten provinces are jointly asking the country's different governments to hold a new Consultative Committee to discuss ...
    ECB calls on banks to urgently alter activity to protect climate
    The European Central Bank (ECB) has called on large banks to "urgently" adapt their business activity to reduce their environmental impact after ...