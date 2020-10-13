   
Brexit: Flanders foresees extra €83 million in aid for companies
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 13 October, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels extends support measures for cultural sector...
EU introduces uniform colour codes for travel zones...
Telenet wants to provide 10,000 vulnerable families with...
Belgium in Brief: Not Ruling Out Another Lockdown...
Johnson & Jonhson halts coronavirus vaccine trials over...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 13 October 2020
    Brussels extends support measures for cultural sector
    EU introduces uniform colour codes for travel zones
    Telenet wants to provide 10,000 vulnerable families with €5 basic internet
    Belgium in Brief: Not Ruling Out Another Lockdown
    Johnson & Jonhson halts coronavirus vaccine trials over ‘unexplained illness’
    More than 7,000 Covid-19 tests carried out at Brussels Airport
    European cities will need to be transformed to reach climate goal, Commissioner says
    Almost 4,500 new coronavirus cases per day in Belgium, all indicators keep rising
    Brexit: Flanders foresees extra €83 million in aid for companies
    600 students test positive for coronavirus at UCLouvain
    Map shows how coronavirus covered Belgium in 6 weeks
    Brussels mobility minister tests positive for coronavirus
    Two Walloon provinces impose coronavirus curfew
    Allowing Covid-19 to circulate freely to reach herd immunity ‘not an option’, says WHO
    Belgium can’t rule out another lockdown, experts warn
    Belgium: Second worst country in Europe for coronavirus infections
    Belgian hospitals will provide more beds for Covid-19 patients from Wednesday
    Facebook bans Holocaust denial content
    Flanders bans indoor sports from Wednesday
    Wallonia, Brussels, Flanders: Belgium’s Covid-19 state of play
    View more
    Share article:

    Brexit: Flanders foresees extra €83 million in aid for companies

    Tuesday, 13 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Flemish government’s Brexit task force provides an additional €83 million in aid for companies affected by the effects of the Brexit, the task force decided.

    Of this aid, €33 million will go to exports and €50 million to the Agency for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (VLAIO), which will provide operating aid.

    In Flanders, and especially in West Flanders, many jobs depend on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations. According to Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon, these are rather difficult.

    “We hope to have an agreement by the end of October. In any case, our companies will have to bear the consequences,” he said.

    Related News

     

    In Flanders, a no-deal Brexit would put some 28,000 jobs at risk. “We would then record a loss of 2.5% of GDP. That would be a drama on top of the corona crisis,” Jambon said. In the case of a classic free trade agreement, a loss of 1.8% GDP is predicted.

    That is why the Task Force foresees an additional €83 million in aid.

    With the money for exports, “we want to help companies to develop new markets,” says Minister for Economy Hilde Crevits.

    The money for VLAIO “is for companies affected by the fact that they can no longer trade with Britain. They will have to adapt their production processes and can use this aid for that purpose.”

    The task force wants to focus specifically on supporting businesses. “We do not want to pay compensation under Brexit but to give very targeted support to create additional jobs or protect existing jobs,” Crevits said.

    Moreover, Jambon calls on companies to prepare well for Brexit. “The smallest enterprises are not always aware of what Brexit can do for them. A lot of information is available and companies can contact the relevant agencies to see how they can best cope with Brexit,” Jambon said.

    The Brussels Times