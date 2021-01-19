Belgian HoReCa needs an exit timeline, but not an exit date

Belgium’s consultative committee has been called upon to provide a timeline for sectors left closed by coronavirus measures, even if such a strategy will not be applicable for some time, the latest in a long line of political voices has said.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Federal Minister of Finance Vincent Van Peteghem called on the committee – which will meet on Friday – to provide a perspective on the future for the sectors that have been closed for more than three months, in particular the Horeca and contact professions.

Hairdressers, beauticians and cafe and restaurant owners should not be too quick to rejoice, however, as while Van Peteghem wants a strategy, he does not believe a fixed date should be announced yet.

Belgium’s consultative committee will meet again on Friday, and while expectations are high that strengthened measures regarding travel will be high on the agenda, discussion of an “exit strategy” or a timetable for relaxation is also expected.

To Van Peteghem, what these places need is a perspective on how things will look in the short and medium-term. “It is necessary to give perspectives,” he stressed, referring to the sectors that have been closed for months.

