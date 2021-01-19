   
Belgian HoReCa needs an exit timeline, but not an exit date
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 19 January, 2021
Latest News:
Hospitality industry launches petition to support the sector...
In Numbers: Where are Belgium’s 285,000 vaccines?...
Timeline: How 1 skier landed 5,000 people in...
Belgian HoReCa needs an exit timeline, but not...
New coronavirus strain discovered in Germany...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 19 January 2021
    Hospitality industry launches petition to support the sector
    In Numbers: Where are Belgium’s 285,000 vaccines?
    Timeline: How 1 skier landed 5,000 people in quarantine
    Belgian HoReCa needs an exit timeline, but not an exit date
    New coronavirus strain discovered in Germany
    Pfizer and BioNTech to give MEPs access to Commission contract
    Vaccination will not be a condition for participation in the 2021 Olympics
    91 cases of UK coronavirus strain confirmed in Belgium
    1 in 8 people in England had coronavirus in December
    Covid-19 vaccination strategy: Belgium’s state of play
    Belgium in Brief: Unaware of Zone 30
    UK won’t accept a Dutch language covid test upon arrival
    Vaccinations: What does the Commission know?
    One covid infection should not close a school, says Ben Weyts
    3 dead after car collides with train in Flanders
    Bozar Fire: Centre will close and assess damage
    More than 8,400 reports for breaking coronavirus measures over holidays
    Impose fines on travellers who refuse to get tested, justice minister asks
    Winter sales could be extended by two weeks
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s drop in average hospital admissions continues
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian HoReCa needs an exit timeline, but not an exit date

    Tuesday, 19 January 2021
    is26hubeThe bargocoonim1
    is26hubeThe bargocoonim1

    Belgium’s consultative committee has been called upon to provide a timeline for sectors left closed by coronavirus measures,  even if such a strategy will not be applicable for some time, the latest in a long line of political voices has said.

    Speaking on Tuesday morning, Federal Minister of Finance Vincent Van Peteghem called on the committee – which will meet on Friday –  to provide a perspective on the future for the sectors that have been closed for more than three months, in particular the Horeca and contact professions.

    Hairdressers, beauticians and cafe and restaurant owners should not be too quick to rejoice, however, as while Van Peteghem wants a strategy, he does not believe a fixed date should be announced yet.

    Related News

     

    Belgium’s consultative committee will meet again on Friday, and while expectations are high that strengthened measures regarding travel will be high on the agenda, discussion of an “exit strategy” or a timetable for relaxation is also expected.

    To Van Peteghem, what these places need is a perspective on how things will look in the short and medium-term. “It is necessary to give perspectives,” he stressed, referring to the sectors that have been closed for months.

    The Brussels Times