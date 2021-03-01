Nearly 500,000 workers collected temporary unemployement in January...

Some 499,813 workers were collecting temporary unemployment in Belgium in January 2021, according to figures published on Monday by the National Employment Office (Onem).

That corresponds to a 330.4% jump compared to January 2020 and is explained by the measures against the coronavirus that still keep some sectors slow or even stopped.

Compensated unemployment increased by 10.8% on an annual basis. Last January, 366,205 fully compensated unemployed job seekers received an allowance in Belgium, which is 35,650 more than in January 2020.

Full unemployment is increasing less rapidly on an annual basis among women (+14,403 units or +9.9%) than among men (+21,247 units or +11.5%), according to Onem.

The number of fully unemployed on an annual basis increased more in the Flemish Region (+14.6%) than in the Walloon Region (+7.6%). In the Brussels-Capital Region, there was an increase of 9.7%.

In January 2021, there were 149,082 fully unemployed in the Flemish Region, 146,890 in the Walloon Region and 70,233 in the Brussels-Capital Region.

The Brussels Times