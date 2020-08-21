Brussels colours red on European coronavirus map...

Brussels turns red on Friday on the coronavirus map of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), meaning that Brussels has recorded more than 120 coronavirus infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks.

Brussels thus follows various regions in northern Spain and the Balearic Islands, as well as parts of Romania and Bulgaria.

By Thursday, the whole of Belgium had switched to dark orange, when, after Flanders and Brussels, Wallonia also recorded more than 60 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in two weeks.

Related Articles

According to the latest figures from the health institute Sciensano, Brussels had 67.5 infections per 100,000 inhabitants last week and 58.9 infections the week before. The province of Antwerp also had comparable figures during this period, with 76.1 infections per 100,000 inhabitants 14 days ago and 51.7 infections last week, but the ECDC only colours by region. As the figures show, the curve in Antwerp is falling, in contrast to Brussels.

According to Sciensano’s latest epidemiological report, Belgium has the fifth highest number of infections in Europe, after Spain, Malta, Luxembourg and Romania. In the entire country, there have been 70 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

The Brussels Times