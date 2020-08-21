Belgium bans travel to additional regions in Spain and France

Due to the growing number of coronavirus infections, Belgium’s Foreign Affairs Department has banned travel to several additional regions in Spain and France, in the latest update of its website.

Several new regions in Spain and France are now considered “red zones,” meaning that Belgians are not allowed to go there.

All travellers returning from abroad have to complete the Passenger Locator Form, but those returning from a red zone also need to get tested and quarantined for two weeks.

In Spain, the Balearic Islands (including Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca), the Madrid region, the Basque Country and the province of Almeria (in Andalusia) have been added to the red zones.

In France, the Bouches du Rhône Departement (which includes Marseille, Aix-en-Provence, Arles and the Camargue) has also become red.

The full – and regularly updated – list of countries and regions that are considered orange and red travel zones can be found here.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times