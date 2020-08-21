   
Belgium bans travel to additional regions in Spain and France
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 21 August, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium bans travel to additional regions in Spain...
Belarusian president vows to ‘solve the problem’ of...
Brussels-North bans sale of ‘takeaway’ alcohol after 10:00...
Coronavirus: Johnson & Johnson to test its vaccine...
Covid-19 measures could worsen excess mortality in nursing...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 21 August 2020
    Belgium bans travel to additional regions in Spain and France
    Belarusian president vows to ‘solve the problem’ of protests in his country
    Brussels-North bans sale of ‘takeaway’ alcohol after 10:00 PM
    Coronavirus: Johnson & Johnson to test its vaccine on 60,000 people
    Covid-19 measures could worsen excess mortality in nursing homes
    Fatal Charleroi Airport arrest will be brought before Belgian Justice Committee
    Russian vaccine to be tested on over 40,000 people next week
    Coronavirus: Belgian experts ‘shocked’ as AstraZeneca seeks liability waiver for vaccine
    Brussels Airlines: Commission approves Belgian state aid
    Belgian boxer Delfine Persoon fights to become world champion in tense rematch
    ‘No scientific evidence’ vaping spreads virus, says Van Gucht
    European Commission calls for an investigation into Russian opposition leader’s coma
    Coronavirus: people more worried about family than themselves, study finds
    Coronavirus: hospitalised population is getting younger
    Belgium in Brief: No Return To Normal Yet
    Coronavirus could push another 100 million people into extreme poverty
    Bad ventilation in schools could increase risk of contracting Covid-19
    EU negotiator Barnier reports ‘no progress’ in Brexit talks
    We will be ‘stuck with the virus’ for the next few months, Crisis Centre says
    Brussels colours red on European coronavirus map
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium bans travel to additional regions in Spain and France

    Friday, 21 August 2020
    Credit: Maxpixel

    Due to the growing number of coronavirus infections, Belgium’s Foreign Affairs Department has banned travel to several additional regions in Spain and France, in the latest update of its website.

    Several new regions in Spain and France are now considered “red zones,” meaning that Belgians are not allowed to go there.

    All travellers returning from abroad have to complete the Passenger Locator Form, but those returning from a red zone also need to get tested and quarantined for two weeks.

    Related News:

     

    In Spain, the Balearic Islands (including Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca), the Madrid region, the Basque Country and the province of Almeria (in Andalusia) have been added to the red zones.

    In France, the Bouches du Rhône Departement (which includes Marseille, Aix-en-Provence, Arles and the Camargue) has also become red.

    The full – and regularly updated – list of countries and regions that are considered orange and red travel zones can be found here.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times