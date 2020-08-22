   
Children over 12 should now also wear face masks, WHO advises
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 22 August, 2020
Latest News:
Children over 12 should now also wear face...
2,600 Belgian clients involved in Credit Suisse investigation...
Covid-19: Number of new cases continues to go...
Belgium bans travel to additional regions in Spain...
Belarusian president vows to ‘solve the problem’ of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 22 August 2020
    Children over 12 should now also wear face masks, WHO advises
    2,600 Belgian clients involved in Credit Suisse investigation
    Covid-19: Number of new cases continues to go down
    Belgium bans travel to additional regions in Spain and France
    Belarusian president vows to ‘solve the problem’ of protests in his country
    Brussels-North bans sale of ‘takeaway’ alcohol after 10:00 PM
    Coronavirus: Johnson & Johnson to test its vaccine on 60,000 people
    Covid-19 measures could worsen excess mortality in nursing homes
    UN court convicts one person for 2005 terror attack in Lebanon – justice served?
    Fatal Charleroi Airport arrest will be brought before Belgian Justice Committee
    Russian vaccine to be tested on over 40,000 people next week
    Coronavirus: Belgian experts ‘shocked’ as AstraZeneca seeks liability waiver for vaccine
    Brussels Airlines: Commission approves Belgian state aid
    Belgian boxer Delfine Persoon fights to become world champion in tense rematch
    ‘No scientific evidence’ vaping spreads virus, says Van Gucht
    European Commission calls for an investigation into Russian opposition leader’s coma
    Coronavirus: people more worried about family than themselves, study finds
    Coronavirus: hospitalised population is getting younger
    Belgium in Brief: No Return To Normal Yet
    Coronavirus could push another 100 million people into extreme poverty
    View more
    Share article:

    Children over 12 should now also wear face masks, WHO advises

    Saturday, 22 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Children from 12 years old should wear a face mask in the same conditions as adults in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended on Friday.

    The recommendation applies, in particular, if it is not possible to respect the social distance of at least 1 metre (in Belgium, the recommended distance is 1.5 metres) and there is widespread transmission in the area.

    For children between 6 and 11 years of age, a decision on whether or not a mask should be worn, must be based on a series of factors, such as the speed at which the virus spreads in the child’s living area and the child’s ability to safely and appropriately use a mask.

    Children aged 5 years and under should not be required to wear masks, according to the WHO’s recommendation.

    Related News:

     

    In Belgium, wearing a face mask in certain circumstances was already mandatory for children starting from 12 years old, such as on public transport, in shops and at school.

    However, only wearing a mask is insufficient to stop the spread of the virus, and keeping a distance and creating enough space is also necessary.

    Additionally, the WHO hopes that the Covid-19 will be over “in less than two years,” which is shorter than the Spanish flu in 1918.

    “Certainly if we pool our efforts […] and make maximum use of the available resources, we also hope to have additional resources such as vaccines,” said WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at a press conference.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times